Bonnie Johnson, PhD, FAICP, Named Book Review Editor of Journal of the American Planning Association (JAPA)

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Planning Association (APA) is pleased to announce that Bonnie J. Johnson, PhD, FAICP, assistant director of the School of Public Affairs and Administration and professor of urban planning at the University of Kansas, has joined the Journal of the American Planning Association (JAPA), as the new book review editor.

In her four-year, six-month term as the book review editor, Johnson will oversee reviews of books and other published and creative works featuring topics relevant to the planning profession to provide perspective and insight relevant for practitioners.

"Professor Johnson brings a wide set of skills to the role with her career in teaching as well as in planning practice," said Yan Song, PhD, JAPA editor. "Her scholarship, professional service, and experience in both academia and practice will help ensure that JAPA continues to provide thoughtful, relevant insights for the planning profession."

Johnson's research has focused on public service ethics in planning and allied professions, innovations in staff reports, social media use for neighborhood organizing, and the civic bureaucracy model. Before academia, she served as a city planner for eight years in Amarillo, Texas; Johnson County, Kansas; and Liberty, Missouri, where she managed "Blueprint for Liberty: Land Use Plan," which received the 2000 APA Outstanding Planning Award for a Plan.

In 2020, she was inducted into the AICP College of Fellows, one of the highest honors bestowed on members of the planning profession. Currently Johnson is the professional development officer for the Kansas Chapter of APA and a former member of the AICP Ethics Committee.

JAPA is a double-blind, peer-reviewed academic journal that has published original research and commentary relevant to the planning profession for more than a century. Johnson will work closely with JAPA Editor Yan Song, PhD, and the editorial board to ensure the highest-quality and most relevant content is published.

For more than a century, the Journal of the American Planning Association has published research, commentaries, and book reviews useful to practicing planners, scholars, students, policy makers, and others interested in the planning profession. APA members have access to JAPA as part of their membership.

About the American Planning Association

The American Planning Association is an independent, not-for-profit educational organization that provides vital leadership in creating great communities for all. APA and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, are dedicated to advancing the profession of planning, offering better choices for where and how people work and live. APA's nearly 40,000 members work in concert with community residents, civic leaders, and business interests to create communities that enrich people's lives. Connect with APA on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE American Planning Association