American Police Officers Alliance Launches Grassroots Training Program for Pro-Police Citizens

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Police Officers Alliance has just announced the launch of a new program aimed at engaging and activating citizen supporters around important issues facing law enforcement across the country. The Grassroots Advocacy Training Program is the latest of many free resources that the organization has provided to pro-police supporters.

"The Grassroots Advocacy Training Program is designed to help citizens like you and highlight opportunities to get involved in a positive way. Our goal is to raise awareness of issues that officers struggle with every day, show the importance of getting involved, and equip citizen activists with the tools they need to get involved in the local political process and stand up for police officers across the country," Executive Director Daniel Stuebs stated.

The Program will provide informational articles, videos, and other grassroots resources to help citizens become involved in the political process at the local level. Change starts in the communities in which we live, and this program will jump-start change by providing the tools you need to make your voice heard.

"The purpose of this grassroots training program is to help inform individuals on the issues that are facing police officers in this nation. This program will inform people on topics like red flag laws, police oversight boards, immigration, officer mental health, and other issues law enforcement officers are facing. This free resource will help pro-police citizens understand what officers are facing and sort through the media bias to understand these deep rooted issues and how they can get involved to support our police," Mr. Stuebs continued.

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization dedicated to helping elect local leaders who respect and understand the decisions police officers are forced to make each day. The organization fights for their rights and ensures that police officers are receiving the support, tools, training, and compensation they need and deserve.

Find more information and sign up for the free Grassroots Advocacy Training Program here: https://americanpoliceofficersalliance.com/grassroots-training/

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization, organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate's committee.

SOURCE American Police Officers Alliance

Related Links

https://americanpoliceofficersalliance.com/

