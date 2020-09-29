American Police Officers Alliance Relaunches 2020 Voter Guide Ahead of Election

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Police Officers Alliance has just published an updated version of their 2020 Voter Guide ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

"We originally published our 2020 Voter Guide earlier this year, as we normally do for critical election years. We want to make sure voters have enough time to understand the issues and do their research before Election Day. However, this year is so unprecedented and police officers are facing so many new issues that have just arisen within the past few months," American Police Officers Alliance Executive Director Mr. Daniel Stuebs stated, "It was vital to make sure an updated voter guide was available to our pro-police grassroots supporters. With less than 2 months until one of the biggest election days in the history of this country, we need to make sure that American citizens understand what is at stake- especially in regards to our law enforcement.

The original 2020 Voter Guide was released earlier this year, before recent events including the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-police protests and riots that have taken place across the country. American Police Officers Alliance relaunched the Voter Guide this month to keep supporters informed on new issues surrounding police and the upcoming elections, including the new movement to defund the police, an uptick in ballot measures creating police oversight boards, and gun laws and red flag legislation.

American Police Officers Alliance is a national political organization based in Arlington, VA dedicated to defending "strong police leadership and interests in our nation's cities and work to elect officials who will stand up for our police force." Their supporters are made up of police, citizens, organizations and public supporters working together to ensure our nation's finest and our citizens have a unified voice in politics that truly represents sound public safety and respect and honor of those who serve.

To download the free updated 2020 Voter Guide, visit https://americanpoliceofficersalliance.com/voter-guide/

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization, organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate's committee.

