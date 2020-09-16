American Police Officers Alliance Sponsors Pro-Police & First Responder Event in Hales Corners, WI

HALES CORNERS, Wis., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Police Officers Alliance announced their sponsorship of an upcoming event to support police officers and other first responders that is scheduled to take place on September 17th, 2020 in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

The "Police and Fire Appreciation Party" will be hosted by the Wisconsin Conservative Digest and will take place at Clifford's Supper Club from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Free beer will be offered for law enforcement and firefighters.

When asked why the organization was sponsoring the event, Executive Director Daniel Stuebs said, "Our police officers need to know that their communities support them. The anti-police rhetoric in this country is appalling, and the progressive minority that is calling for the defunding of police is so loud that they are drowning out the law-abiding majority that truly support our officers. We need to stand up and show that most Americans really do support and appreciate our police and other first responders. That's what this event is for."

American Police Officers Alliance is a national political organization made up of police, citizens, organizations and public supporters working together to ensure our nation's finest and our citizens have a unified voice in politics that truly represents sound public safety as well as respect and honor of those who serve.

The public is welcome to attend to show their support for police and other first responders.

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization, organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate's committee.

SOURCE American Police Officers Alliance

