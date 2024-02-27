American Pop Corn Company, makers of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Growth

After a gathering of the Smith family, who represented the fourth and fifth generations of company ownership, a decision was made to remain family owned and strengthen the company's governance with the introduction of independent members to the Board of Directors for the first time.

As fourth generation Carlton and Garrett (Garry) Smith shift away from day-to-day management, the American Pop Corn Company is proud to appoint Steve Huisenga as the new President, while promoting Edward J. (Ted) Townley to Senior Vice President of Operations and Treasurer and David Sitzmann to Senior Vice President of Production. This marks a notable milestone as Huisenga becomes the first non-family member to assume the President role in the company's history.

These changes come after a rigorous selection process that reviewed over four hundred candidates for three independent board member positions, joining Carlton and Garry on the Board of Directors. The individuals selected bring a wealth of experience and fresh talent to the company, poised to contribute to strategic growth, production efficiency and innovation.

"The Smith family's values and commitment to the JOLLY TIME culture will guide us to even greater accomplishments," said Steve Huisenga, the new President of the American Pop Corn Company. "Our financial strength, competitive edge, and the collective talents of our team position us for incredible success."

The Smith family reaffirms its commitment to retain complete ownership of the company, with all eleven cousins from the fifth generation dedicated to preserving the family legacy. They released a joint statement expressing their unified dedication to the company's success and continuity. "We stand together, ready to guide the American Pop Corn Company into a bright future. The appointment of Steve Huisenga as President and the formation of a new governance structure ensure that while we honor our heritage, we are not constrained by it. We are excited for what the future holds for our family business and for the community we've been part of for over a century."

The American Pop Corn Company's leadership transition is effective immediately, signaling a renewed focus on innovation and strategic growth while maintaining the core values that have made JOLLY TIME Pop Corn a household name.

About JOLLY TIME® Pop Corn

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, of Sioux City, Iowa is an independent and family-owned company, that, since 1914, has produced and marketed the first ever branded popcorn. JOLLY TIME is the Official Snack of Happiness™ and offers a variety of traditional and microwave popcorn products in grocery stores nationally, online retailers and in nearly 40 countries around the globe. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn is grown by family farmers in the Midwest and is gluten-free and made using GMO-free popcorn kernels. Learn more at www.jollytime.com

