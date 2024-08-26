American Power Systems now offering high idle controllers for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest power solutions manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) now offers high idle controllers for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 with 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas engines. The high idle controllers are available for use with APS' 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators designed specifically for the LC300. In addition, APS has developed a dual alternator bracket kit for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles with a 3.5L twin turbo petrol (gas) engine.

High idle engine controllers increase engine-idle RPM to provide consistent high power to on-vehicle systems and are used in a variety of industries in which end-users require high power from a vehicle when it's not in motion. Common applications include armored and security vehicles, work trucks, buses and motor coaches.

Clients often combine an APS high idle controller with a high output alternator and custom dual alternator bracket kit for a complete package that delivers high power regardless of whether the vehicle is in motion or at rest.

Launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in August 2021, the all-terrain Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series. The Toyota Land Cruiser platform has a reputation for reliability, durability, and off-road performance, making it a popular transportation choice in rugged environments.

"As security or defense vehicles, various Toyota platforms are often fitted with armor and/or special equipment such as anti-IED jammers, communication systems, satellite equipment, cooling systems and more that allows end-users to stay connected, collect information and even perform silent watch activities," explained APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "However, this equipment adds to the vehicle's weight and creates current draw that OEM systems cannot meet. Having additional power available makes the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles mission-ready while helping end-users to stay safe in the field."

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

