American Premier League Alongside Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Several International Cricket Stars Announce 2023 Season Launch with An All-Star Kickoff in Times Square on Wednesday, October 11

History-making cricket league aims to bring world's second most popular sport to wider U.S. audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Premier League (APL) (www.AmericanPremierLeague.us) the largest independent cricket league in the United States, announced its latest tournament with an all-star event at the Knickerbocker Hotel (6 Times Square at Broadway & 42nd Street) on Wednesday, October 11 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. This launch event was attended by international cricket superstars including Chris Gayle (West Indies), Fawad Alam (Pakistan), Samit Patel (England), Ravi Bopara (England), Navneet Dhaliwal (Canada), and others. They mingled with fans in the heart of the Iconic Times Square and gave away American Premier League branded cricket balls, T-shirts and bats to hundreds of fans who lined up in long queues in the first of a kind promotion of cricket to the general public in Times Square as the American Premier League 2023 season Teaser played on multiple gigantic digital billboards in the backdrop.

Chris Gayle (West Indies), Fawad Alam(Pakistan), Jay Mir (CEO APL), Ravi Bopara (England), Navneet Dhaliwal (Canada), and Samit Patel (England) at the historic launch of the American Premier League Season 2 in Times Square New York. American Premier League promoting cricket in the Iconic Times Square New York.

APL founder and CEO Jay Mir has turned his passion for cricket into a historic effort to bring the sport to the wider U.S. sports fan base. Officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, American Premiere League made history in 2021 with its inaugural tournament held at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey. That tournament provided an unprecedented amount of prize money for a cricket event to the winning team and standout players, the MVP of which received a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette. This year's tournament promises to up the ante with greater prize money and an expanded roster featuring some of the biggest names in the sport who will play alongside talented cricketers from across the U.S. According to former ICC Media Manager Lara Richards America is a new hotspot in the Cricket world and we at Marron Media are very excited to be Associated with APL.

Each exciting game will take place at Moosa Stadium just outside Houston, Texas from December 19 through 31 with over 40 international Stars and will be live broadcasted on TV & OTT platform in India, Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Caribbean and Mena countries with multiple cameras for an exciting experience whether you're watching in the stadium or at home.

MEDIA CONTACT

Richard | [email protected] | 914.340.1127

For more information, please visit www.AmericanPremierLeague.us

Facebook: @AmericanPremiereLeague

Twitter: @APLcricketUSA

Instagram: @APLcricketUSA

SOURCE American Premier League