American Premiere League Joins Hands with ARY Digital Network

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARY Digital signed an exclusive contract with American Premiere League in Edison, New Jersey, at a gala dinner attended by hundreds of local community members to become APL's official title sponsor, brand, and media partner.

ARY is one of the leading South Asian Networks with its reach to hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe.

Jay Mir, Founder & CEO American Premiere League (Left) joining hands with Asif Jamal, COO Ary Digital North America (Right) at the ARY & APL partnership gala in Edison New Jersey Jay Mir, Founder & CEO American Premiere League(left) & Asif Jamal, COO Ary Digital North America(Right) speaking with the media.

Asif Jamal, COO of ARY Digital Network, North America, while addressing to those in attendance, said: "We are delighted to join hands with American Premiere League, which is shaping up to become the biggest cricket show this country has witnessed so far. The most significant factor in making our decision was the communal unity, connectivity, and harmony between the communities this venture brings. Just as our motto is the same, our Channel believes in bringing the community together and encourage the youth to be more enterprising and get involved in healthy practices such as sports that we all love and cherish. I am confident that APL will give cricket the much-needed boost to become popular in the United States and encourage our youth to be physically more active and learn to become a true sportsman. Precisely the kind of guidelines we have from our leadership, Mr. Salman Iqbal, Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, who himself believes in creating opportunities for cultures to interact and experience each other in a constructive way."

In his conclusion, Asif Jamal said, "friends, let me repeat it, yes, ARY Digital is now officially the title sponsor and brand and media partner of APL."

Jay Mir, founder, and CEO of American Premiere League, also spoke at the event and said: "Today is by far the biggest day of this cricket revolution. I could not have asked for a better partner than ARY Digital. It brings the exact strategic partnership that American Premier League was looking for. People are joining us in droves as team owners, players, umpires sponsors, pitch curators, spectators, and a broadcast deal is on the horizon as well. People are flooding our phone lines inquiring about the Indians vs. Paks match tickets already. We have already lined up a concert with renowned singers and various captivating performers, including a drone show and spectacular fireworks, to kick off this historic cricket tournament on Sept 13th."

Jay Meer added, "This is the kind of direction cricket needs in this country, and we at APL will leave no stone unturned to give cricket hungry fans the best cricket show this fall. Last but not least, I feel very proud to announce that APL is now ARY AMERICAN PREMIER LEAGUE."

