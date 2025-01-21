American Pride Rises: Lawmakers From Nearly 40 States Urge Donald Trump to Defend Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Bipartisan State Leaders Unite to Defend DEI Programs, Call for Presidential Support

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pride Rises (APR), a leading organization dedicated to protecting pathways to the American Dream, applauds state legislators from nearly 40 states who have signed a letter inviting President Trump to join them in defending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that create opportunity for all Americans. This unified call to action emerges in response to sustained efforts across the country to dismantle DEI programs.

The letter highlights compelling data showing that DEI policies are not only morally right but economically and socially beneficial:

Economic performance: Companies prioritizing diversity outperform their peers by 36%, with more innovation and better decision-making 87% of the time.





Public support: A recent Washington Post poll found that 61% of Americans believe DEI programs are a "good thing."





Healthcare impact: The Association of American Medical Colleges has stated that "excellence in patient care cannot exist" without a diverse and inclusive physician workforce.

Tennessee Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari emphasized that progress and prosperity depends on "ensuring equitable opportunities for all."

"By upholding the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we can continue to build a society where everyone has the chance to succeed, reflecting the true spirit of America," Akbari said.

The lawmakers' message is clear: anti-DEI policies harm all Americans, creating barriers to opportunity and weakening the nation's potential. The letter invites the new Administration to join in defending DEI as a shared value and a cornerstone of American progress.

About American Pride Rises

American Pride Rises (APR) is an initiative committed to protecting pathways to the American Dream by fighting for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive America for all. For more information about American Pride Rises and its initiative to defend DEI policies and protect the American Dream, please visit aprnetwork.org.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About American Pride Rises

American Pride Rises (APR) is an initiative committed to protecting pathways to the American Dream by fighting for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive America for all. For more information about American Pride Rises and its initiative to defend DEI policies and protect the American Dream, please visit aprnetwork.org.

Press Contact:

American Pride Rises Communications Team

4782445355

SOURCE American Pride Rises