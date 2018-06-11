American Primary Aluminum Producers Launch Official Association to Protect Long-Term Interest of Industry

"The American Primary Aluminum Association gives U.S. primary aluminum producers a platform to specifically address the interests of the American primary aluminum industry," said Mark Duffy, CEO of the American Primary Aluminum Association. "We look forward to working with other organizations – such as the Aluminum Association, the Aluminum Recyclers Council, and the Aluminum Extruders Council – on areas where we have common interests. Too much is at stake for the American primary aluminum industry, and with the establishment of the APAA, American workers can feel confident that the APAA will be a vocal and authoritative voice to foster an environment in which the industry can continue to prosper."

Since President Trump imposed relief under Section 232, smelters and production facilities across the United States have restarted idled capacity, re-hired laid off workers and hired hundreds of new ones. By the end of this year, it is anticipated that U.S. primary aluminum production will have increased by approximately 60 percent. The APAA and the Aluminum Now campaign seek to build off this momentum.

The American Primary Aluminum Association is registered within the District of Columbia and will be operated exclusively as a non-profit trade association. APAA is actively seeking partners who are looking to advance the goals and objectives of America's primary aluminum industry.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA): The American Primary Aluminum Association will advocate to advance the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org

