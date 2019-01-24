American Printing Firm Installs New Game-Changing Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a leading global printing and graphics provider headquartered in New York, is the first company in the North East of the United States and one of the very first in the world to upgrade their HP Indigo 12000 digital press to receive the new HD Imaging System for the high-quality commercial printing market.

This upgrade effectively doubles the addressable resolution of the Indigo press to 1625 dpi, which results in a virtual resolution of 4876 dpi and an amazing line screen of 290 for a smooth, highly detailed print that far surpasses other commercial digital presses and even offset for quality, enabling Duggal to bring art gallery-quality prints to high-volume commercial production including point-of-sale graphics, brochures, books, catalogs and display applications.

The HP Indigo 12000 offers production speeds up to 4,600 20x29-inch sheets per hour, plus 7-color capability, including HP Indigo ElectroInk White, spot colors and Fluorescent Inks. The addition of the HD Imaging System sets a new benchmark for image quality, particularly in the reproduction of images with skin tones, skies, flat tint areas, composite gray areas, fine text, or landscapes.

Previously, HP also worked with Duggal to be the first site in the Americas with an HP Indigo 12000.

"Duggal is a trusted partner that has always been at the forefront of technology, so it was only natural to again partner with them to bring our new HD Imaging System to their HP Indigo 12000 as the first press upgraded in the North East of the United States and one of the very first ones in the world," said Haim Levit, Vice President and General Manager, HP Indigo & Inkjet Press Solutions. "As Duggal has long been known for exceptional quality and for bringing new innovations to the market, we are looking forward to seeing their expansion into new markets and elevating the image quality produced with digital printing to another breakthrough level, thanks to this innovative new High-Definition Imaging System for HP Indigo 12000 digital presses."

The HD Imaging System delivers double addressability and 30 percent smaller ink dots, allowing for enhanced halftone dot placement. Halftone dots are denser, smaller and more uniform, resulting in a virtual resolution of 4876 dpi and high LPI screens.

"We are extremely proud to continue to be among HP's first choices for introducing game-changing technology like the HP Indigo 12000 HD to the printing market and, most importantly, to continue to bring new capabilities to our global clientele," said Mike Duggal, CEO, Duggal Visual Solutions. "HP's mission to 'keep reinventing' is one that we embrace and mirror, which is why our partnership continues to thrive."

Duggal uses the HP Indigo 12000 HD for synthetics, canvas, window clings, and metallic and colored substrates, as well as non-certified substrates with HP Indigo ElectroInk Primer. To schedule a tour of Duggal's Brooklyn Navy Yard headquarters and printing facilities, visit www.duggal.com.

