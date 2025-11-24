American Property Casualty Insurance Association: NEARLY ALL U.S. DRIVERS ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING

AHEAD OF THE BUSY HOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON, LEARN HOW TO LOWER INSURANCE COSTS BY BEING SAFER BEHIND THE WHEEL

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a whopping ninety-six percent of drivers admitted to aggressive driving behaviors in the past year, and exposure to such conduct makes drivers more likely to act aggressively themselves. The study found that aggressive driving has become nearly universal, with 92% of drivers reporting behaviors that endanger others such as speeding or cutting off vehicles. Eleven percent admitted to violent actions including intentionally bumping another car or confronting other drivers. Risky and unsafe driving increases the likelihood and severity of crashes, which is a key factor contributing to rising auto insurance costs.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-property-casualty-insurance-association/9300553-en-american-property-casualty-insurance-association-lower-insurance-costs-safer-behind-wheel

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING & RISING AUTO INSURANCE COSTS AT A GLANCE:

Changes in driving patterns, lifestyles, and technology (both inside and outside the vehicle) in the past decade may have changed the types of behaviors that road users perceive as aggressive, as well as the causes and contributing factors of aggressive driving behaviors.

Cutting off other vehicles increased 67% since 2016, while honking out of anger rose 47%. However, tailgating decreased 24% and yelling at other drivers dropped 17%.

The study identified a contagion effect, where drivers exposed to higher levels of aggressive behavior were more likely to drive aggressively themselves.

Auto insurance claims and expenses spiked to more than $1.04 per dollar of premium from 2022-2023. Moderating after a high of $1.12 in 2023.

While there is not much a person can do about economic factors such as inflation, you can have an impact on what you pay for auto insurance by avoiding dangerous driving behaviors, such as aggressive driving. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, Ryan McMahon & Bob Passmore discuss the prevalence, dangers, and costs associated with aggressive driving. They also provide motorists with strategies to drive safer, which can help lower insurance costs.

To learn more about what's driving auto insurance costs and ways you can save money, visit: www.apci.org/auto or https://www.cmtelematics.com/

ABOUT RYAN MCMAHON:

Ryan McMahon is the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world's largest telematics provider. Ryan is a member of CMT's executive team with responsibilities overseeing the company's road safety advisory board, government, and public affairs. Prior to his professional career, volunteered as an EMT while a student at the State University of New York at Potsdam. Ryan holds a BA in Psychology, and an MBA from Worcester Polytechnic University.

ABOUT BOB PASSMORE:

Bob Passmore is Department Vice President, Personal Lines in the Policy, Research, and International department of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA). Representing nearly 60 percent of the U.S. property casualty insurance market, APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers. APCIA represents the broadest cross-section of home, auto, and business insurers of any national trade association. APCIA members are insurers of all sizes, structures, and regions, which protect families, communities, and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe. Bob's responsibilities include oversight of legislative and regulatory policy development and issue identification for personal lines insurance, as well as claims and auto safety issues. Bob serves as a media spokesperson as well as an issue expert for APCIA before state and federal policymakers on his portfolio of issues. He is also the staff liaison for multiple APCIA member committees that help set Association policy direction on personal lines insurance and claims issues. Bob is a member of the Insurance Research Council (IRC) Advisory Board and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) board of directors.

Produced for: American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA)

SOURCE American Property Casualty Insurance Association