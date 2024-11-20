American Psychological Foundation Announces New Direct Action Visionary Grants to Bring Psychology Directly to Communities

Direct Action will support psychologists and community organizations to provide evidence-based psychological interventions to communities in need of care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations, is announcing its new Direct Action Visionary Grants program. This new program will provide immediate, evidence-based psychological interventions to support issue and community advocacy by engaging with community organizations at both grassroots and national levels.

APF prioritizes people and their wellbeing by investing in psychological research and application. From LGBTQIA+ issues to antisemitism and bigotry, APF is offering support of up to $60,000 to psychologists and nonprofit organizations who know their communities best. Individuals and organizations who serve historically disenfranchised communities through evidence-based applications of psychological methods and research are encouraged to apply.

"APF is dedicated to the present and future of psychology – we're proud to invest in some of the most groundbreaking psychological research to advance the field, and we are excited to support communities who need care right now," says Dr. Michelle Quist-Ryder, CEO of the American Psychological Foundation. "Our Direct Action Visionary Grants allow us to fulfill those needs during a trying time for many communities across the country."

From its inception, APF has provided grants to early career psychologists and graduate students who are using psychology in innovative ways to improve people's lives. Research is an invaluable pillar of psychology, but it also takes time. Through the Direct Action program, APF is creating a unique opportunity to spread psychological resources and address needs now. By supporting organizations with deep roots in communities, the Direct Action program takes a tailored, community-led approach rather than offering prescriptive solutions.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our Direct Action Visionary Grants, which we hope can increase community access to psychological research and resources," says Dr. Melba J.T. Vasquez, board president of the American Psychological Foundation. "Meaningful change requires hard work and continued investment, and we are grateful to our generous donors and partners who share in our belief that psychology can help solve some of our world's most pressing issues."

APF is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and address mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. The Direct Action Visionary Grants will accept letters of intent on a rolling basis, enabling flexibility to address developing needs. As part of a growing portfolio of Direct Action initiatives, APF hopes to connect critical resources to even more communities across the world.

To learn more about Direct Action and submit an application, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org/funding/ and search for "direct action visionary grants." For press inquiries, please contact Vanessa Hsia at [email protected] .

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Since its founding in 1953, APF has cultivated a portfolio of more than 95 programs that disburse over $1 million annually in research and academic funding, achievement awards, travel scholarships and non-research project funding. The foundation is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and explore mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. For more information, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org .

