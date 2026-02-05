American Psychological Foundation Announces Two New Direct Action Visionary Grant Awardees

Programs to support trans and nonbinary young people as well as trauma intervention for parents and primary caregivers.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations, is announcing the most recent awardees of its Direct Action Visionary Grants . These grants fund innovative initiatives, programs, and partnerships that directly address pressing needs in communities.

With a combined value of $109,000, the grants shorten the distance between psychological breakthroughs and the people who need them most by funding interventions based in psychological knowledge. In alignment with APF Visionary Priorities, the Direct Action Visionary Grants are especially focused on supporting communities and populations dealing with prejudice, bias, intolerance, and all forms of bigotry including racism, antisemitism, homophobia, and misogyny.

"Driving meaningful change through psychological research requires us to think differently about how impact is defined and delivered," said APF CEO Dr. Michelle Quist Ryder. "That belief is at the heart of our Direct Action initiative, which is designed to ensure our collective efforts lead to real, measurable benefits for communities who need it most. We are proud to support these two community-centered programs and the very important work they are doing on the ground to apply evidence-based solutions in their work."

The Direct Action Visionary Grant awardees include:

Dr. Beth Turetsky from Trans Mentor Project

Dr. Angela Matijczak from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Project: "Evaluation of Trans Mentor Project: An Innovative National Approach to Supporting Trans and Nonbinary Young People"

In a time of escalating threats to the rights, safety, and dignity of transgender and nonbinary (trans) young people, Trans Mentor Project is a national virtual mentoring and community-building program designed to reduce isolation, affirm identity, and empower trans youth to build positive futures. A growing body of research highlights protective factors associated with resilience among trans young people, yet there is a gap in studies identifying targeted, community-driven interventions demonstrated to improve. This funding supports both the scaling of Trans Mentor Project to reach more trans youth nationwide, and the implementation of a robust mixed-methods research design to assess its impact on the resilience and wellbeing of trans young people. Publishing and disseminating these findings will address the gap in evidence-based solutions that help trans youth thrive and will inform practice by advancing an accessible, scalable model grounded in the lived experiences and specific needs of trans youth, with potential for adaptation to other marginalized youth populations.

"Trans Mentor Project is a national virtual mentoring program that overcomes many of the barriers to accessing support and resources that transgender and nonbinary young people experience. APF's Direct Action Visionary Grant allows us to expand Trans Mentor Project's national reach and evaluate its impact in partnership with the trans young people it serves, ensuring it responds to their lived experiences and changing needs," said Turetsky.

This Direct Action Visionary grant was funded by the Franklyn Springfield Awareness Fund at APF , which is dedicated to raising awareness and reducing stigma associated with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Dr. Amy Hyoeun Lee from Hofstra University and John Jay College/CUNY Graduate Center, S.T.R.O.N.G. Youth

Project: "Task-Shifting for Equitable Trauma-Focused Care: Community-Partnered Implementation of STAIR with Caregivers"

Marginalized communities face high rates of interpersonal trauma, such as child maltreatment, community violence, racism, and discrimination, which can contribute to lasting mental and physical health disparities throughout a lifespan. Addressing the effects of systemic and intergenerational trauma in such communities requires close collaboration between researchers and community members to ensure services are relevant and sustainable. This project builds on an established community partnership with S.T.R.O.N.G. Youth, a local organization in Long Island, NY that specializes in youth gun-and gang violence prevention. Together, Dr. Lee's research team at the Lab for Youth Trauma Recovery and S.T.R.O.N.G. Youth will expand access to a brief, skills-focused trauma intervention for parents and primary caregivers from local communities of color.

"Support from APF will make it possible to bring an evidence-based, trauma-specific intervention directly to families through our work with a trusted community partner," said Dr. Lee. "This funding will help us build capacity within S.T.R.O.N.G. Youth to support the healing and long-term wellbeing of families of color affected by systemic and intergenerational trauma."

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Founded in 1953, APF disburses over $2 million annually to advance psychological knowledge. Since 2024, APF has been building a new portfolio of initiatives we call Direct Action — programs and grants structured to revolutionize the way urgent needs are met. The Foundation is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma, and address mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. For more information, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org.

