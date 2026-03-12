American Public Education Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

American Public Education, Inc.

Mar 12, 2026, 16:05 ET

~ Provides Q1 and FY 2026 Guidance ~

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: APEI), a company that transforms lives, advances careers and improves communities by providing online and campus-based postsecondary education to approximately 109,000 students, has reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"In 2025, we set ambitious financial and operating goals, and I am proud to report that we delivered $649 million or a 3.9% increase in revenue growth, where notably each of our three institutions produced year-over-year revenue growth. We also delivered $86 million or an 18.6% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA," said Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer of APEI. "We simplified and strengthened APEI by redeeming our preferred equity, and by selling corporate buildings and Graduate School USA.  Further, the Department of Education lifted both the Letter of Credit and the growth restrictions that had prevented Rasmussen from opening new campuses and adding new programs for the past six years."

Selden concluded, "As we introduce full year 2026 guidance, we remain committed to driving sustained growth, expanding margins, and delivering on our strategic priorities to continue to build long-term shareholder value."

Key Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024)

  • Consolidated revenue of $158.3 million, a 3.5% year-over year decrease, reflecting the effects of the federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the sale of Graduate School USA ("GSUSA") in July 2025.
    • Rasmussen University ("RU") segment revenue growth of 15.9% year-over-year to $66.6 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments.
    • Hondros College of Nursing ("HCN") segment revenue growth of 9.5% year-over-year to $20.7 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments.
    • American Public University System ("APUS") segment revenue decreased 13.8%, primarily driven by the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025.
    • Excluding the effect of the sale of GSUSA in July 2025, consolidated revenue would have been flat when compared to the prior year period.
  • Net income available to common stockholders increased 9.6% to $12.6 million, compared to $11.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.6% to $28.7 million, impacted by the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net income per diluted common share increased 6.3% to $0.67, compared to $0.63.

Full Year 2025 Highlights (as Compared to Full Year 2024)

  • Consolidated revenue of $648.9 million, a 3.9% year-over year increase, reflecting the effects of the federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the sale of GSUSA in July 2025.
    • RU segment revenue growth of 13.9% year-over-year to $246.2 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments.
    • HCN segment revenue growth of 11.4% year-over-year to $75.0 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments.
    • APUS segment revenue growth of 0.9% year-over-year to $319.8 million, impacted by the federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net income available to common stockholders increased 151.6% to $25.3 million, compared to $10.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.6% to $85.7 million.
  • Net income per diluted common share increased 147.3% to $1.36 per share, compared to $0.55 per share.
  • Cash flows from operations increased 26.8% to $62.0 million.

Debt Refinancing and Repurchase Program

  • On March 9, 2026, the Company completed a refinancing of its debt that reduced its borrowing rate by 375 basis points at current leverage levels. The reduction in borrowing rate, combined with the reduction in principal, is expected to generate approximately $3.7 million in annual interest expense savings (excluding debt cost amortization).
  • On March 10, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $50 million in the aggregate. The program replaces the Company's prior repurchase authorizations.

Registrations and Enrollment 

 Q4 2025  Q4 2024  % Change 

American Public University System 


For the three months ended December 31, 


Net Course Registrations                                                                                                                               

82,200

97,100

-15.3 %

Rasmussen University 2 


For the three months ended December 31, 


Total Student Enrollment                                                                                                                       

15,900

14,600

8.9 %

Hondros College of Nursing 3 


For the three months ended December 31, 


Total Student Enrollment                                                                                                                       

4,000

3,700

9.2 %


1.

APUS Net Course Registrations represents the approximate aggregate number of courses for which students remain enrolled after the date by which they may drop a course without financial penalty. Excludes students in doctoral programs. 

2.

RU Total Student Enrollment represents students in an active status as of the full-term census or billing date. 

3.

HCN Total Student Enrollment represents the approximate number of students enrolled in a course after the date by which students may drop a course without financial penalty. 

First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook

The following statements are based on APEI's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason unless required by law. Refer to APEI's earnings conference call and presentation for further details.

In millions, except enrollment, net
registrations and per share data

First Quarter 2026

First Quarter
2025

APU Global Net registrations

106,600 +4.0% y/y

102,500

RU Health+ Enrollment

19,400 +7.8% y/y

18,000

Revenue

$173.0 - $175.0

$164.6

Includes $3.7 of GSUSA
Revenue

Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders

$11.1 - $12.2

$7.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$25.5 - $27.0

$21.2

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.58 per - $0.64 per share

$0.41

In millions, except per share data

Full Year 2026

Full Year 2025

Revenue

$685.0 - $695.0

$648.9

Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders

$41.3 - $47.6

$25.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$91.5 - $100.5

$85.7

Diluted Earnings per Share

$2.15 per - $2.47 per share

$1.36 per share

Capital Expenditures

$28.0 - $32.0

$15.9

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)
USA / International Toll Dial-in: +1 (646) 307-1963
USA – Toll-Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 60598
Webcast: 4Q25 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link on its website at https://www.apei.com/overview/default.aspx for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 5 to10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website through March 26, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA less non-cash expenses such as stock compensation and non-recurring expenses), adjusted EBITDA margin, segment EBITDA, and segment EBITDA margin. APEI believes that the use of these measures is useful because they allow investors to better evaluate APEI's operating profit and cash generation capabilities.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, and fiscal year 2025, adjusted EBITDA excludes stock compensation, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, other professional fees, and loss on leases.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The principal limitation of our non-GAAP measures is that they exclude expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded. In addition, non-GAAP measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded.

APEI is presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in connection with its GAAP results and urges investors to review the reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in the tables following this press release (under the captions "GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" "GAAP Outlook Net Income to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA" and "Education Unit Profile – Segment Summary") and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions, American Public University System, or APUS, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing, provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 88,700 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 126-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,900 students across its 18 campuses in five states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of Practical Nursing (Licensed Practical Nurse) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 4,000 total students.

Both APUS and Rasmussen University are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros College of Nursing is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).    

*Based on FY 2023 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2024.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this presentation regarding American Public Education, Inc. or its subsidiary institutions ("APEI" or the "Company") that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about APEI and the industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for growth, registration, enrollments, demand, revenues, net income, earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, debt refinancing and share repurchase program, the growth and profitability of APEI, and related growth strategies, plans with respect to and future impacts of recent, current and future initiatives, including the planned combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing into one consolidated institution, and the impact of the U.S federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to: APEI's failure to comply with regulatory and accrediting agency requirements, including the "90/10 Rule", and to maintain institutional accreditation and the impacts of any actions APEI may take to prevent or correct such failure; changes in the post-secondary education regulatory environment as a result of U.S. federal elections, including any changes by or as a result of actions of the current administration to the operations of the Department of Education or changes to or the elimination or implementation of laws, regulations, standards, policies, and practices; potential or actual government shutdowns, including the U.S federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025, uncertainties in the estimated impact of the shutdown on APEI and its prospective and current students, and APEI's inability to mitigate these impacts; government budget and federal workforce uncertainty; the impact, timing, and projected benefits of the planned combination of APUS, RU, and HCN into one consolidated institution; APEI's dependence on the effectiveness of its ability to attract students who persist in its institutions' programs; changing market demands;  declines in enrollments at APEI's subsidiaries; APEI's inability to effectively market its institutions' programs; APEI's inability to maintain strong relationships with the military and maintain course registrations and enrollments from military students; the loss or disruption of APEI's ability to receive funds under Title IV or TA programs or the reduction, elimination, or suspension of federal funds; adverse effects of changes APEI makes to improve the student experience and enhance the ability to identify and enroll students who are likely to succeed; APEI's need to successfully adjust to future market demands by updating existing programs and developing new programs; APEI's loss of eligibility to participate in Title IV programs or ability to process Title IV financial aid; economic and market conditions and changes in interest rates; difficulties involving acquisitions; APEI's indebtedness, including the refinancing thereof; APEI's dependence on and the need to continue to invest in its technology infrastructure, including with respect to third-party vendors; the inability to recognize the intended benefits of APEI's cost savings and reduction and revenue generating efforts; APEI's ability to manage and limit its exposure to bad debt; and the various risks described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in APEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by those risks described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in APEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed today, March 12, 2026, and in other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, unless required by law, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Company Contact
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations
American Public Education, Inc.
[email protected] 

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Direct: 203-858-1945
[email protected]

American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024







Revenue

$

158,330

$

164,110

Costs and expenses:







Instructional costs and services


68,955


71,661

Selling and promotional


30,860


29,057

General and administrative


35,339


36,228

Depreciation and amortization

4,122


3,863

Loss on assets held for sale

-


1,618

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

87


148

    Total costs and expenses

139,363


142,575

Income from operations before





interest and income taxes

18,967


21,535

Interest expense, net

(1,166)


(585)

Income before income taxes

17,801


20,950

Income tax expense

5,193


7,986

Net income

$

12,608

$

12,964

Preferred stock dividends

-


1,459

Net income available to common stockholders

$

12,608

$

11,505







Income per common share:







Basic

$

0.70

$

0.65

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.63







Weighted average number of







   common shares:





Basic

18,095


17,686

Diluted

18,798


18,366








 

Three Months Ended

Segment Information:

December 31,

2025

2024

Revenue:





  APUS Segment

$

71,028

$

82,364

  RU Segment

$

66,629

$

57,489

  HCN Segment

$

20,733

$

18,941

  Corporate and other1

$

(60)

$

5,316

Income (loss) from operations before





interest and income taxes:





  APUS Segment

$

19,977

$

27,279

  RU Segment

$

7,328

$

3,603

  HCN Segment

$

1,167

$

697

  Corporate and other

$

(9,505)

$

(10,044)

1. Corporate and Other includes tuition and contract training revenue earned by GSUSA and the elimination of intersegment revenue for courses taken by employees of one segment at other segments.

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024







Revenues

$

648,862

$

624,559

Costs and expenses:







Instructional costs and services


297,020


295,703

Selling and promotional


137,252


128,810

General and administrative


144,582


141,961

Depreciation and amortization

16,148


19,303

Loss on sale of subsidiary

3,877


-

Loss on assets held for sale

1,527


1,618

Loss on leases


77


3,715

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

444


383

   Total costs and expenses

600,927


591,493

Income from operations before





interest and income taxes

47,935


33,066

Interest expense, net

(4,230)


(2,127)

Income before income taxes

43,705


30,939

Income tax expense

12,148


10,419

Equity investment loss

-


(4,407)

Net income

$

31,557

$

16,113

Preferred stock dividends

2,751


6,056

Loss on redemption of preferred stock

3,501


-

Net income available to common stockholders

$

25,305

$

10,057







Income per common share:







Basic

$

1.40

$

0.57

Diluted

$

1.36

$

0.55







Weighted average number of







   common shares:





Basic

18,011


17,625

Diluted

18,660


18,149

Twelve Months Ended

Segment Information:

December 31,

2025

2024

Revenues:





  APUS Segment

$

319,842

$

317,049

  RU Segment

$

246,231

$

216,262

  HCN Segment

$

74,983

$

67,290

  Corporate and other1

$

7,806

$

23,958

Income (loss) from operations before





interest and income taxes:





  APUS Segment

$

90,825

$

89,422

  RU Segment

$

4,040

$

(21,798)

  HCN Segment

$

(854)

$

(1,122)

  Corporate and other

$

(46,076)

$

(33,436)

1.  Corporate and Other includes tuition and contract training revenue earned by GSUSA and the elimination of intersegment revenue for courses taken by employees of one segment at other segments.

American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)


As of December 31,
2025

As of December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

176,499

$

158,941

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,113 in 2025 and $19,280
in 2024

65,662


62,465

Prepaid expenses

14,197


13,748

Income tax receivable

3,458


949

Assets held for sale

-


24,469

Total current assets

259,816


260,572

Property and equipment, net

70,598


73,383

Operating lease assets, net

57,686


94,776

Deferred income taxes

39,176


47,311

Intangible assets, net

28,221


28,221

Goodwill

59,593


59,593

Other assets, net

6,328


6,247

Total assets

$

521,418

$

570,103

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

4,822

$

7,847

Accrued compensation and benefits

22,463


20,546

Accrued liabilities

13,375


13,735

Deferred revenue and student deposits

23,016


23,474

Lease liabilities, current

11,374


13,553

Total current liabilities

75,050


79,155

Lease liabilities, long-term

56,921


93,645

Long-term debt, net

94,665


93,424

Total liabilities

$

226,636

$

266,224







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares
issued and outstanding in 2025; 400 shares issued and outstanding in
2024 ($117,439 liquidation preference per share, $46,976 in aggregate,
for 2024)

-


39,691

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
18,125,860 issued and outstanding in 2025; 17,712,575 issued and
outstanding in 2024

181


177

Additional paid-in capital

311,119


305,823

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18)


(7)

Accumulated deficit

(16,500)


(41,805)

Total stockholders' equity

294,782


303,879

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

521,418

$

570,103

Education Unit Profile





Segment Summary





($ in millions)














4Q24

4Q25

FY2024

FY2025










American Public University System







Revenue

82.4

71.0

317.0

319.8

Operating Income

27.3

20.0

89.4

90.8

+ Depreciation and Amortization

1.2

1.0

4.8

4.0

EBITDA

28.4

21.0

94.3

94.8

EBITDA Margin

35 %

30 %

30 %

30 %










Rasmussen University







Revenue

57.5

66.6

216.3

246.2

Operating Income

3.6

7.3

(21.8)

4.1

+ Depreciation and Amortization

1.9

2.2

11.6

8.5

EBITDA

5.5

9.5

(10.2)

12.6

EBITDA Margin

10 %

14 %

-5 %

5 %










Hondros College of Nursing







Revenue

18.9

20.7

67.3

75.0

Operating Income

0.7

1.2

(1.1)

(0.9)

+ Depreciation and Amortization

0.5

0.5

1.7

2.1

EBITDA

1.2

1.7

0.6

1.2

EBITDA Margin

6 %

8 %

1 %

2 %










Graduate School USA







Revenue

5.4

-

24.3

8.0

Operating Income

(0.9)

-

(2.0)

(5.7)

+ Depreciation and Amortization

0.1

-

0.6

0.2

EBITDA

(0.8)

-

(1.4)

(5.5)










Corporate







EBITDA

(9.0)

(9.1)

(30.8)

(39.1)










American Public Education, Inc.







Consolidated Revenue

164.1

158.3

624.6

648.9

Consolidated EBITDA

25.4

23.1

52.4

64.1

+ Adjustments

6.1

5.6

19.9

21.6

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

31.4

28.7

72.3

85.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

19 %

18 %

12 %

13 %

1. Operating Income reflects income (loss) from operations before interest, income taxes in our 2025 10-K.       

2. Adjustments include stock compensation expense, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, loss on leases and other professional fees.

3. Corporate results include unallocated corporate activity and eliminations.  

                                                                                                                         

GAAP Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA:


























The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's reported GAAP net
income available to common stockholders to the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for
the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:






















Consolidated

3 Months

Year Ended

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income available to common stockholders

$

12,608

$

11,505

$

25,305

$

10,057

Preferred stock dividends

-


1,459

2,751


6,056

Loss on redemption of preferred stock

-


-

3,501


-

Net income

$

12,608

$

12,964

$

31,557

$

16,113

Income tax expense

5,193


7,986

12,148


10,419

Interest expense, net

1,166


585

4,230


2,127

Equity investment loss


-


-

-


4,407

Depreciation and amortization

4,122


3,863

16,148


19,303

EBITDA

23,089


25,398

64,083


52,369














Loss on leases

-


-

77


3,715

Loss on assets held for sale

-


1,618

1,527


1,618

Loss on sale of subsidiary

-


-

3,362


-

Other professional fees

228


1,404

3,733


2,217

Stock compensation

2,217


2,166

8,352


7,668

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

87


148

444


383

Transition services costs

821


659

821


3,798

Severance expense

2,244


-

3,327


530

Adjusted EBITDA

$

28,686

$

31,393

$

85,726

$

72,298

GAAP Outlook Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA: 

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's outlook GAAP net income available to common stockholders
to the calculation of outlook adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and twelve months ending December
31, 2026: 







Three Months Ending

Twelve Months Ending

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

(in thousands, except per share data)

Low

High

Low

High

Net Income

$

11,117

$

12,167

$

41,304

$

47,604

Income tax expense

4,764


5,214


18,387


21,087

Interest expense, net

900


900


400


400

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,600


1,600


1,600


1,600

Depreciation and amortization

4,315


4,315


18,102


18,102

EBITDA

22,696


24,196


79,793


88,793

Stock compensation

2,258


2,258


8,652


8,652

Professional Services

524


524


3,033


3,033

Other costs

22


22


22


22

Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,500

$

27,000

$

91,500

$

100,500

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

