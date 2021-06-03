American Public University System Taps Teletherapy Solution from Uwill to Provide Adult Learners with On-Demand Mental Health Support

BOSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the fast-growing teletherapy offering focused on students, today announced that it is partnering with American Public University System (APUS) on a new initiative designed to increase access to mental health services for APUS's adult learners globally. The program enables APUS students to have immediate, free access to licensed counselors by video, phone, chat, or message.

"APUS is committed to helping students succeed no matter where they are in their educational journey," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "We're joining forces with Uwill to ensure that all our students can access the support they need, when and how they need it."

The partnership with Uwill comes amid a growing demand for mental health support on college campuses across America – recent research by the Healthy Minds Network suggests that more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past year.

"As a pioneer in online learning experiences that are designed around student success, APUS has established itself as an innovator in new strategies to help students persist and complete their degree," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "This is about using leading-edge technology to remove geographic barriers and increase access to counseling and support."

The APUS student community consists of approximately 90,000 active students , over 81% of whom are active-duty military, National Guard, reservists, or veterans, and 89% of whom balance work commitments in addition to their studies. APUS' pioneering online model delivers more than 200 relevant and affordable degree and certificate programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, in fields aligned directly with the needs of today's economy. These include business administration, management, cybersecurity, data science, public health, nursing, and criminal justice.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students. Utilizing proprietary technology, Uwill offers an immediate match to a diverse network of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries and facilitates a secure counseling environment with video, phone, chat, and messaging options. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and is a trusted partner of leading institutions including Boston College, Stevens Institute of Technology, and the University of New Hampshire. Most recently, Uwill has become the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,* and American Public University. Over 100,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu .

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

SOURCE Uwill