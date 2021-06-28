American Pyrotechnics Association Says Consumers Can Expect Less Bang for the Buck this Fourth of July

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks are among the most widely anticipated traditions of celebrating our nation's independence. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, families across the country are stocking up with consumer fireworks to not only celebrate their pride and patriotism but their freedom from the COVID-19 virus. During the pandemic, the U.S. consumer fireworks industry experienced unprecedented sales with industry revenues nearly doubling from $1B in 2019 to $1.9B in 2020. With those record-breaking sales, retailers exhausted their inventories and have encountered numerous challenges preparing for this first post-pandemic major holiday.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumer fireworks retailers are reporting a shortage in inventory nationwide. The consumer fireworks industry has experienced delays in fireworks manufacturing in China, a shortage of containers in China to load the fireworks on to ocean vessels, limited capacity on ocean vessels to move fireworks and extreme transportation delays with multi-modal shipments. Fireworks are transported by ocean vessel to the U.S. ports, then they move by railroad to rail yards near importers facilities, and then they move by truck to the distribution warehouses.

"Approximately 30% of the consumer fireworks needed for this Independence Day either didn't make it out of China, are sitting on ocean vessels in the Pacific Ocean waiting to berth at the ports, or they've been sitting at the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for 9-12 weeks waiting to be put on the rail," says Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the APA. "Consumer fireworks, like many household consumer products, are caught up in the global supply chain disruption resulting from the pandemic," Heckman added. Retail stores, temporary stands and tents have a good selection of product right now, but Heckman said she's not sure how long that will last as there won't be product to restock the shelves. She encourages families to shop early for the best selections.

As a result of the consumer fireworks shortage and the substantial increase in transportation-related costs, consumers can expect to pay more when they stock up for their backyard celebrations this Fourth of July. "As consumers, we are paying more for most household products these days, especially products that are imported due to the significant increase in transportation costs. Many fireworks importers have reported that the transportation costs associated with importing a container of product has more than doubled. As such, fireworks retailers can't absorb that significant increase on their own, so consumers can expect a little less bang for the buck when purchasing fireworks for their backyard celebrations," said Heckman.

Regardless of the shortage or retail price, the APA anticipates that backyard celebrations will rise as Americans are ready to celebrate Independence Day and the end of the pandemic. In 2019, 273 million pounds of fireworks were used in the U.S. In 2020, consumption rose to a record-breaking 404.5 million pounds.1 With this dramatic 48% increase in fireworks use, especially among first-time purchasers, the fireworks-related injury rate amazingly only increased nominally from 3.6 to 3.86 per 100,000 pounds used.

"While the fireworks-related injury rate remains relatively low, this is not the time to be lax about fireworks safety as we can always do more to reduce injuries associated with fireworks misuse," said Heckman. The APA urges the public to keep the following safety tips top of mind when planning backyard fireworks celebrations: (1) discharge fireworks from a hard, flat, level surface; (2) never hold aerial or reloadable tube devices in your hand – they are safe when discharged from a hard, level surface but extremely dangerous when suspended in the air as there is no place for the energy to go but downward, which can cause severe injury; (3) never allow children to handle fireworks, even sparklers can be unsafe when not used properly; and (4) always have a sober, responsible adult in charge of all fireworks activities.

The APA through its Safety & Education Foundation is committed to educating the public on the proper use of fireworks and encourages consumers to become familiar with key fireworks safety tips before engaging in backyard fireworks celebrations this Fourth of July. Learn more by downloading the following safety tip flyer: https://www.celebratesafely.org/assets/FactSheets/apsef-safetyflyer-final-2016.pdf

And by watching this brief animated safety video: https://youtu.be/_rukcqqXbcM

Have a safe and spectacular 4th of July and remember to always #CelebrateSafely!

