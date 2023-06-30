American Pyrotechnics Association Urges Fireworks Safety This Independence Day

Sales and Popularity of Fireworks Have Increased, but Safety Remains Number One Priority

SOUTHPORT, N.C., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks are as American as baseball, hotdogs, and apple pie. Since the founding of our country, families have taken to their backyards and neighborhoods, or have gathered at community events to use fireworks in celebration of our nation's Independence Day and to commemorate special events.

The popularity of consumer fireworks continues to grow each year. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumer fireworks retailers have reported that sales will increase by approximately $100 million from 2022 as families begin to prepare for their annual Fourth of July celebrations.

"Our member companies are reporting strong consumer fireworks sales numbers and we predict revenues could exceed $2.3 billion for the 2023 fireworks season," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the APA.

For example, in 2022, American consumers spent approximately $2.3 billion on fireworks for the Fourth of July, a $100 million increase since that of 2021.1

Experts Urge Safety

"Fireworks use is expected to hit an all-time high this year, especially with July 4 falling on a Tuesday," said Heckman. "While the number of fireworks-related injuries has declined significantly,2 safety must always be the number one priority when using fireworks."

Heckman also emphasized the importance of only purchasing legal consumer fireworks. Leave the professional use fireworks to the professionals. These fireworks are more powerful, they do not include the necessary consumer instructions, so they need to be restricted to the professionals. Those who are properly trained to handle professional-grade fireworks in accordance with local permitting, licensing, insurance and in compliance with state and local codes and standards.

The APA through its Safety & Education Foundation is committed to educating the public on the proper use of fireworks and urges consumers to become familiar with key fireworks safety tips as they prepare for their backyard fireworks celebrations. To help families celebrate safely, APA's foundation released a safety video series that consumers can reference to help ensure a legal, safe, and fun celebration.

The videos are aimed at educating the public about the safe use of legal consumer fireworks, providing tips on proper use, selecting the right location, audience safety, and disposal. Recognizing sparklers and reloadable aerial shells are popular items and attributable to a large percentage of fireworks-related injuries, the foundation also produced specific videos to address their safe and proper usage.

The safety video series can be viewed on the foundation's website, www.celebratesafely.org.

Have a safe and spectacular 4th of July and remember to always #CelebrateSafely!

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The APA is the leading trade association of the fireworks industry. The APA supports and promotes safety standards for all aspects of fireworks. The APA has a diverse membership including regulated and licensed manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, suppliers, and professional display fireworks companies. Additional information about the fireworks industry, facts & figures, state laws and safety tips can be found on APA's website at http://www.americanpyro.com.

