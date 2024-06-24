American Pyrotechnics Association Urges Fireworks Safety This Independence Day

Safety Remains Number One Priority as Sales and Popularity for Fireworks at an All-Time High

SOUTHPORT, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks are as deeply rooted in American tradition as the Statue of Liberty, jazz music, and Route 66. It is believed that Captain John Smith set off the first American display, in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1608.[1] Since then, families have come together in backyards and neighborhoods, or at community events, to celebrate Independence Day and other special occasions with vibrant fireworks displays.

We expect a banner year for fireworks sales. Despite inflationary pressures, ocean shipping rates have declined since the height of the supply chain crisis during COVID-19, making consumer fireworks more affordable this year by 5-10%.

"Our member companies are reporting strong consumer fireworks sales numbers, and we predict revenues could exceed $2.4 billion for the 2024 fireworks season," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the APA.

Experts Urge Safety

he APA, through its Safety & Education Foundation, is dedicated to educating the public on the proper use of fireworks. They encourage consumers to familiarize themselves with essential fireworks safety tips before participating in backyard celebrations. This year, the industry has raised significant resources to mount a nationwide safety and education campaign that targets everyone from school-aged children to adult consumers. The aim is to ensure that everyone has the information and access to safety tips necessary for a safe and risk-free holiday.

"Fireworks use is expected to hit an all-time high this year, especially with July 4 falling on a Thursday for the long weekend, said Heckman. Despite the significant decrease in fireworks-related injuries, prioritizing safety remains vitally important when handling fireworks." Heckman emphasized the importance of only purchasing legal consumer fireworks. "Leave the use of professional fireworks to those who are properly trained and certified. These experts adhere to local permitting, licensing, and insurance requirements, as well as state and local codes and standards."

The campaign program includes a comprehensive approach, from social media initiatives to Public Service Announcements (PSAs) in high fireworks use communities. Additionally, the APA has recruited the assistance of pet shelters across the nation to help ensure people take measures to secure their pets during fireworks displays.

To support safe family celebrations, the foundation has released a series of safety videos. These videos guide consumers on the legal, safe, and responsible use of fireworks, covering topics such as proper usage, selecting an appropriate location, audience safety, and disposal. Given the popularity and associated injury risks of sparklers and reloadable aerial shells, the foundation has also created specific videos addressing their safe handling and use.

The safety video series can be viewed on the foundation's website at https://www.celebratesafely.org/consumer-fireworks-safety-videos

Have a safe and spectacular 4th of July and remember to always #CelebrateSafely!

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The APA is the leading trade association of the fireworks industry. The APA supports and promotes safety standards for all aspects of fireworks. The APA has a diverse membership including regulated and licensed manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, suppliers, and professional display fireworks companies. Additional information about the fireworks industry, facts & figures, state laws and safety tips can be found on APA's website at http://www.americanpyro.com

Media Contact: Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director

American Pyrotechnics Association

(301) 907-8181

www.americanpyro.com

1 https://www.history.com/news/fireworks-vibrant-history#

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Association