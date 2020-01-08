American Racing Headers is Hosting 'A Hemi for Heroes' at Army Base Camp Arifjan in Kuwait on January 12

DEER PARK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Racing Headers (ARH) is proudly visiting the troops at Camp Arifjan, a massive United States Army base located in Kuwait that houses more than 16,000 service members from four branches of our mighty military. ARH will bring a full day of fun with the PriuSRT8 at the "A Hemi for Heroes" event on Sunday, Jan. 12. There will be tire-smoking burnouts and a big ARH sponsored cookout to add to the festivities.

"With our military-themed livery, combined with comedy on display everywhere you look, not to mention 1,100 glorious Hellcat-powered horsepower under the hood, the PriuSRT8 is sure to generate some great laughs and lasting memories for our troops," says Nick Filippides, CEO of American Racing Headers. "We are extremely proud to have this rare opportunity to give a little something back to those that will sacrifice all to preserve our American way of life. For the American Racing Headers team, nothing we've done in the past can measure up to this, and we can't be more humble or grateful. We also salute those who helped clear the way for the 'A Hemi For Heroes' event."

The PriuSRT8 was featured on Jay Leno's Garage, displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas, raced on Detroit's Woodward Ave during Roadkill Nights, and put on display at the New York Auto Show. The team at ARH is now excited to bring their well-known and hilariously non-PC PriuSRT8 to the crazy car country of Kuwait.

ARH will be live streaming the event on their Facebook page. For fans of the PriuSRT8 and to share in the fun with military service members, follow us on Facebook. For more information about the company, visit AmericanRacingHeaders.com.

About American Racing Headers

American Racing Headers launched in September 2005. With a customer base that includes hundreds of dealers worldwide, the company has had direct involvement with GM, Ford and Chrysler on a variety of factory manufactured drag and road race applications. ARH's entire product line is made of 100% U.S.-sourced 304 stainless steel, providing excellent resistance to corrosion, heat and the elements in any environment. For more information, visit AmericanRacingHeaders.com.

