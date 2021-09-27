American Rapper Tyga jumps into DeHorizon Metaverse as a pioneering experience officer

Tyga says that he is super excited about the coming events.

"I am joining DeHorizon Metaverse. NFT stuff is dope. I do appreciate it!"

Mystery Box Event -- "Raider Tyga" NFTs

Blockchain-based MMO/RPG DeVerse can be viewed as a barbarous version of high fantasy action-adventure game. To celebrate Tyga's "Big Boss" gaming character in DeVerse, DeHorizon will partner with Tyga to release his first-ever-it's-kind NFTs, "Raider Tyga" Mystery Boxes.

His first drop will be made up of 18,000 NFTs with its rarity. Of the 18,000 in the collection, 12,000 NFTs will be listed on DeHorizon official website and the rest will be listed on Binance NFT Mystery Boxes on Saturday, Oct 2nd at 11 AM UTC.

All of those mentioned above are just a beginning. In the future, DeHorizon will team up with more KOLs, great artists, popular celebrities like Tyga to make more innovations in DeHorizon Metaverse. DeHorizon believes each step of the collabrative partnership makes DeHorizon Metaverse more inclusive and fascinating.

Claim and Mint your DeMeta for free

DeMeta is the first Interoperable, Editable and Evolvable ERC-721 NFT, composed of 6 replaceable attributes and a character profile stored on chain within 256 bytes customized by players themselves. As your virtual ID in DeHorizon Metaverse, DeMeta will evolve with players and become the unique NFT exclusively to players.

Overview of DeMeta

Each attribute in DeMeta is an NFT.

6 replaceable attributes are randomly generated, composed of 3 character figures and 3 gears.

Much more replaceable attributes will be acquired in the upcoming game DeVerse and rotated in your DeMeta.

All the replaceable attributes can be individually traded in the future.

Players can customize their character profile to show their aspiration why to join DeHorizon Metaverse.

The character profile can be reset with the cost of GAS. All the previous owners and profiles will be stored on chain for review.

As the pioneering experience officer, Tyga will claim and mint No.1 DeMeta to officially embark on the journey to DeHorizon Metaverse. In the future, No.1 DeMeta will record Tyga's growth and evolve with him in DeHorizon Metaverse.

Starting on Thursday, Oct 7 at 11 AM UTC, No.101 -- No.1000 DeMeta will be available for free on DeHorizon official website.

Let's kick-off it and become DeHorizon Metaverse Human!

About DeHorizon Foundation:

DeHorizon Foundation is a Silicon Valley startup. The team is passionate and imaginative, made up of serial entrepreneurs, Game & Fintech industry veterans, technical fanatics and MBA elites. DeVerse is the flagship game DeHorizon Foundation wants to show to the global community on DeHorizon Metaverse.

About DeHorizon:

DeHorizon is a community-powered Metaverse game ecosystem, which will be governed by DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). The long-term vision of DeHorizon Metaverse is to provide players with an immersive experience based on a disruptive business ecosystem, making "Play for fun and to earn" come into life.

About DeVerse:

Blockchain-based MMO/RPG DeVerse is a barbarous version of high fantasy action-adventure game. DeVerse's game financial system basically forms a critical part of helping build a sustainable play-to-earn economy.

There are five in-game assets set in DeVerse:

In-game currency ($DGT)

Ownerships of lands (NFTs)

In-game characters (NFTs)

Tools (NFTs)

Equipments (NFTs)

SOURCE DeHorizon Foundation