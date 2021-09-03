American Real PM Helps Real Estate Investors Maximize Profits Through Their Unique Property Management Services

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Real PM is one of the top property management solutions for real estate investors in Dallas/Fort Worth, Kansas City, St. Louis and soon to be, the metro Detroit area. American Real PM is dedicated to serving all of their property owners with the same service they would expect if it was their own asset being managed. As investors themselves, American Real PM's focus is on maximizing profits for their clients/investors. American Real PM is passionate about real estate and even more passionate about their tenants and their owners.

American Real PM continues to add new properties to their Dallas Property Management Portfolio each month. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) is growing in leaps and bounds, and with every new project expansion, it offers more to newcomers. American Real PM has added new properties that range in rent monthly for $1,795 to $3,500. All of the properties are 3 bedroom 2 baths and have been completely renovated, remodeled and ready for move-in.

In addition to Dallas, American Real PM has added new properties in St. Louis to their St. Louis Property Management. St. Louis is getting more and more attention recently from Overseas investors, it is not surprising really as Missouri is one of the cheapest states in which to buy a house. The new properties under management rent monthly for $1,025 to $1,350. These properties range from 925 Sq Ft to 1175 Sq Ft.

Lastly, American Real PM has added new properties to their Kansas City Property Management Portfolio. Kansas City home prices are rising faster than most U.S. cities. A lack of inventory across the metropolitan area is the biggest driver of the rising prices. But in Kansas City, there is only about one month of supply of available homes for sale — which is an indicator of Kansas City being a strong seller's real estate market.

Another benefit that American Real PM offers to their clients is a way to grow their rental portfolio from within the company. American Real PM offers a service designed to identify good investment opportunities in the markets they manage in called the Active Rental Program. The Active Rental Program or ARP for short is a passive solution offered to current and prospective owners/investors. American Real PM will identify the property, help the investor through the closing process and then manage the asset for the investor. All an investor has to do is sit back and collect their rental income through their very own online investor portal. This portal gives investors an up to date snapshot of the performance of their portfolio at any time. No matter where they are!

For more information on American Real PM and their services, visit their website at www.americanrealpm.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE American Real PM

Related Links

http://www.americanrealpm.com/

