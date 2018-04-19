American Realty Capital New York City REIT, Inc. Enters into a $50 million 10-Year Secured Loan with Société Générale

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Realty Capital New York City REIT, Inc. ("NYCR"), a public non-listed REIT which owns a portfolio of mixed-use office buildings and retail condominium units in New York City, announced today that on April 13, 2018 certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, entered into a ten-year, $50 million loan having a fixed interest rate of 4.516% with Société Générale, as lender. The loan is secured by mortgages on NYCR's retail condominiums located at 400 East 67th Street, New York, NY and parking garage condominium located at 200 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY.

NYCR believes the loan benefits it by locking in ten-year fixed rate debt at an attractive interest rate and expanding NYCR's liquidity position with up to approximately $47 million of net proceeds available for investment in the portfolio through acquisitions, capital expenditure and lease up as well as for general corporate purposes.

About NYCR

American Realty Capital New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust which as of March 31, 2018 owns six mixed-use office and retail condominium buildings in New York, NY. Additional information about NYCR can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

