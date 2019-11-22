American Record Label Ropeadope Celebrates 20th Year, Announces Partnership with Vydia and New Gorden Campbell Single "Too Many Lost"

To coincide with this partnership announcement, Ropeadope releases a politically charged new single from Gorden Campbell titled " Too Many Lost " via Vydia. Campbell has worked with a wide variety of artists including, Earth, Wind & Fire, George Duke, Beyonce, Whitney Houston and many more.

Gorden Campbell speaks about, "Too many mothers crying, too many people dying, people are feeling like their backs are against the wall". "Too Many Lost", the first single off of Gorden Campbell's freshman album speaks to the issue of thousands of people losing their lives to gun violence and injustice. From his early years playing gospel music in church to touring the world for the last 30 years playing jazz, hip hop, pop, and soul with the music industry's top artist, you can feel all of those elements in "Too Many Lost".

Talking about the partnership with Vydia, Louis Marks, Ropeadope CEO says "Independent Artists need powerful data control and analytics to compete in an industry that continues to consolidate power in the hands of a few companies. Vydia will help us and our growing community of artists with key data infrastructure and services while retaining full control of content. We are very excited to offer these services to our artists and to build efficiently for our future. We're also honored to be the leading Jazz label on the platform".

'They're doin some sh*t over there … If they keep going this way, they are the 21st-century version of Blue Note' (- Logan Richardson)

'It's palpable, what you're building … Ropeadope is creating a space that would not otherwise be available to artists. At some point, people are gonna look back on this and say this is one of the things that created the beauty in the world that will become, and understand how important it was both socially and culturally'

(- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

Vydia provides an end to end solution to empower the next generation of music creators, managers, and labels. The cutting-edge technology provides the digital infrastructure for audio and video distribution, content protection, rights management, advanced payments, and data tracking from one easy-to-use application.

Comprised of experts in both tech and music, the Vydia Team is dedicated to empowering creators to be more in control of their audio and visual content. Leading this operation, Vydia's Co-founders bring 15 years of music industry experience, insight on industry trends, and the technical chops to build solutions that transcend. Constantly producing new features and on-boarding new talent, Vydia continues to grow at a remarkable rate.

Ropeadope is an independent record label known for unique recordings that cross and blend genres. Founded in 1999, the label has released over 500 recordings, with historically important albums from an impressive roster of artists including Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, David Sanchez, Col. Bruce Hampton, Snarky Puppy, Terrace Martin, Eddie Palmieri, Ramsey Lewis, and a wide variety of emerging artists who are unfettered by trends and cultural restraints. Ropeadope has been at the forefront of the new music business for 20 years, tailoring a new model of independent artist support and community collaboration. Ropeadope is a hub for artist-driven interdependent label imprints Atlanta Records, Modern Icon Recordings, RSVP Records, Sounds Of Crenshaw, Ropeadope Sur, Uprising Music and more.

About Vydia

Vydia is an end-to-end platform that monetizes content and handles its own supply chain, distribution, data pipelines, complex rights management, and payments. The Inc. 500 video technology company, was founded by Roy LaManna, a music industry veteran with 15 years of experience. Since its launch, Vydia has played a major role in amplifying multiple genres and further supporting the careers of Lil Pump, Post Malone, Jon Z, and Drake Bell. The company has established strategic partnerships with leading digital service providers and applications Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, SoundCloud, and Vevo as well as networks including YouTube, Facebook, BET, MTV, and Music Choice. Vydia's technology-first approach enables them to address the needs of the industry and proactively provide solutions with speed.

