American Recovery Service (ARS) Partners with InsightLPR in Seismic Shift to Recovery Landscape

Collaboration Focuses on Agent Growth and Enhanced Revenue Opportunities for Recovery Professionals

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Recovery Service (ARS) and InsightLPR have announced a new partnership, which brings ARS's nationwide business to InsightLPR's network, creating growth opportunities for recovery professionals across the country.

"We're honored to partner with a long standing leader of the vehicle recovery industry in American Recovery Service," said John Nethery, CEO of InsightLPR. "ARS has built an exceptional reputation by consistently supporting its agent network, and that commitment to the recovery community aligns perfectly with our mission at InsightLPR."

Supporting the Agent Community

A key focus of this partnership is maximizing financial opportunities for recovery professionals. Through InsightLPR's efficient platform and reduced overhead costs, ARS can offer greater agent compensation for LPR recoveries.

"Our priority has always been supporting the men and women who do the hard work of vehicle recovery every day," said Dave Copeland, CEO of American Recovery Service. "This partnership with InsightLPR allows us to compensate agents for LPR recoveries better than ever before."

"ARS has demonstrated a genuine commitment to the agent community throughout its history," Nethery explained. "ARS understands that when agents succeed, everyone benefits; agents, forwarders, lenders, and the entire recovery ecosystem. That philosophy is exactly what we're building at InsightLPR."

The partnership structure emphasizes flexibility and true agent choice without limiting open competition. Agents maintain autonomy in their business relationships, forwarders succeed based on performance and service quality, and technology companies compete through innovation; creating a healthier, more dynamic marketplace.

Looking Forward

The InsightLPR-ARS partnership represents a collaborative approach to advancing recovery technology and it is focused on creating value for the professionals who serve the industry every day.

"We're excited about what we'll accomplish together," Nethery concluded. "Our goal is simple: help recovery agents do their jobs more effectively and earn better compensation for their work. With partners like ARS, we're building a platform and an ecosystem that truly serves the recovery community."

About InsightLPR Recovery Analytics

InsightLPR provides advanced license plate recognition technology designed specifically for the vehicle recovery industry. With comprehensive LPR databases, nationwide camera networks, and innovative software solutions, InsightLPR empowers recovery professionals with the tools they need to succeed. The company is committed to agent success, platform openness, and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://insightlpr.com/

About American Recovery Service

American Recovery Service is the Original Nationwide Repossession Service. Along with its network of the best recovery providers the industry has to offer, ARS maintains a long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation. ARS prioritizes fair compensation, professionalism, and equipping recovery agents with the resources they need to excel. ARS has never wavered in its commitment to deliver best in class performance and award-winning services and To always be the standard by which the industry is measured. For more information, visit https://americanrecoveryservice.com/

