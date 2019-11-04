American Recycling Joins TERRA's "Done With It" Mail-in Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Recycling provides mail-in electronics recycling options to 5.7 million residents of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

By joining TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) and its Done with IT recycling program, American Recycling will help drive awareness about the environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-Waste) while providing residents in 177 counties across four states with simple, secure and sustainable electronics recycling options from their R2 Certified recycling facility in Lincoln, NE.

With the addition of American Recycling, TERRA's Done with IT program now serves more than 30 million residents of 13 States.

"Only Certified R2 and/or e-Stewards recyclers comply with rigorous standards to refurbish viable devices for reuse and ensure end-of-life equipment is recycled," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "E-Waste is also a neglected backdoor to data breach and identity theft, TERRA's Certified members make sure the devices they take custody of have all their data destroyed."

According the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream and accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and illegal dump sites. It is fast becoming an environmental epidemic. E-Waste contains lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, etc. which when it is exposed to the elements (i.e. rain and/or snow) it can potentially leach these toxic chemicals directly into the surrounding ground water which may cause birth defects, damage to the coronary, respiratory, nervous and skeletal system functions.

"The e-waste crisis is growing and becoming a serious issue at the national, state and local level," said Charlie Wallace, Marketing Manager at American Recycling. "We're very excited to expand our role to provide more options to solve this growing epidemic – especially in underserved communities – by joining TERRA."

Last year, the U.S. generated more than 9.4 million tons of e-waste. The equivalent weight of 5.6 million cars.

"We expect TERRA's Done with IT recycling program to expand rapidly to serve more than 100 million by the end of the year," Napoli added.

About TERRA

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

