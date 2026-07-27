American Red Cross Declares Second-Ever National Blood Supply Crisis, Urges Immediate Blood Donations

Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, worsening the emergency shortage and threatening patient care

News Summary:

The American Red Cross has declared its second-ever national blood supply crisis after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low.

The American Red Cross has declared its second-ever national blood supply crisis after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low. Red Cross is now limiting distributions of type O blood to hospitals.

Patients may already be feeling the consequences of the blood crisis, with some forced to wait for the blood they desperately need.

Don't wait. Those who may be eligible are urged to book an appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low, deepening an emergency shortage that threatens the availability of lifesaving blood for patients across the country.

Despite thousands of people answering the call to give, blood donations are not keeping pace with hospital demand — which is up during the summer trauma season. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses are contributing to lower donor turnout this summer, further straining the nation's blood supply.

As the nation's largest single provider of blood products, the Red Cross now has less than a one-day national supply of type O positive blood — the most commonly transfused blood type. To help ensure blood is available for patients facing the most critical, life-threatening emergencies across the country, the Red Cross has begun limiting distributions of type O blood to individual hospitals.

These blood supply challenges are being felt across the U.S. blood community. Many blood collectors have also reported critical shortages this summer.

Just three more donors at each blood drive this summer can end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A Second National Blood Supply Crisis

January 2022 is the only other time that the Red Cross declared a national blood crisis. Since then, the organization has put several prevention measures in place, such as enhancing planning with hospitals for their ongoing needs. But this summer's elevated demand and persistent collections challenges have still pushed the national blood supply to crisis levels.

"The Red Cross takes its responsibility as the nation's largest single provider of blood products incredibly seriously and has worked tirelessly to strengthen the blood supply for our hospital partners," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. "Following our first-ever national blood crisis in 2022, we put additional safeguards in place to help prevent a crisis like that from happening again. But this summer, blood donations simply are not keeping pace with hospital demand, and inventories — especially type O blood — remain under significant strain. Every donation has the potential to help save lives, and we urgently need everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible."

How to End the Blood Supply Crisis

Q: How can people end the blood supply crisis?

A: The Red Cross urges all eligible donors — especially those with type O blood — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible using the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If an immediate appointment is not available, donors are encouraged to schedule a donation in the days and weeks ahead to help the Red Cross replenish and maintain a stable blood supply.

As a thank-you, everyone who comes to give blood by July 31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to a $15 ticket price and fees). Those who donate Aug. 1–31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. Additional details about both offers are available at RedCrossBlood.org.

Q: How many blood donors are needed to end the blood supply crisis?

A: Just three more donors at each blood drive this summer can end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply.

Q: Why is type O blood so important?

A: Type O blood accounts for about 60% of Red Cross blood distributions because it is essential for both everyday patient care and medical emergencies. Type O positive — the most commonly transfused blood type — can be safely given to about 80% of patients, while type O negative remains the universal blood type relied upon when every second counts.

Q: How does the Red Cross partner with hospitals to meet patient needs?

A: The Red Cross monitors the nation's blood supply daily and works closely with hospital partners to prioritize the most urgent patient needs. As the nation's largest single provider of blood products, the organization strives to ensure blood is available whenever and wherever patients need it.

After the first national blood crisis in 2022, the Red Cross and hospitals across the country have strengthened their partnership to improve stewardship of the nation's blood supply. Hospitals now schedule about 65% of their anticipated blood needs in advance, providing greater predictability for both the volume of blood products needed and where they are needed most. This enhanced coordination has helped improve the efficiency and resilience of the blood supply while ensuring careful stewardship of precious type O blood products.

A strong supply of every blood type is critical to that effort. When hospitals have adequate supplies of A, B and AB blood, they can provide patients with blood that matches their blood type whenever possible. This preserves type O blood for patients with type O blood and for life-threatening emergencies, when there isn't time to determine a patient's blood type.

While these improvements have strengthened the blood supply, they cannot overcome a sustained decline in donations. Maintaining a stable blood supply ultimately depends on volunteer donors of every blood type giving regularly. Every donation helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients every day — and when emergencies strike.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross