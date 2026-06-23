What's Up, Doc? The Nation's Blood Supply Needs Donors This Summer

The Red Cross and Warner Bros. Discovery team up to encourage blood donations with The Looney Tunes amid growing seasonal challenges

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of folks gear up for summer travel and once-in-a-generation sporting and national festivities, the American Red Cross and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are joining forces to deliver an urgent reminder: the need for blood never takes a vacation.

Beginning June 29, individuals who come to give blood with the Red Cross will receive a limited-edition American Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt, while supplies last.

Beginning June 29, individuals who come to give blood with the Red Cross will receive a limited-edition American Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt, while supplies last. This first-of-its-kind partnership blends the timeless appeal of beloved cartoon characters with a critical call to action — ensuring patients have access to lifesaving blood whenever they need it most.

Be a hero. Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800 RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

"What's up, Doc? Right now, it's the nation's blood supply," said Darren Irby, executive director of national brand partnerships for the Red Cross. "Summer is one of the most challenging times of year for blood collection, and this year may be especially difficult given all the celebrations and events. We hope this collaboration with WBDGCP and using the Looney Tunes not only sparks fond memories but also inspires people to roll up a sleeve and help save lives."

In recent weeks the Red Cross has seen an alarming drop — about 20% — in critical blood product availability — especially type O blood and platelets. These blood products are essential for trauma patients, surgeries and cancer treatments.

The campaign also coincides with America's 250th anniversary, celebrating a tradition of service, generosity and community that has helped strengthen the nation for generations.

"For 250 years, Americans have stepped up when their communities needed them," said Darren Irby, executive director of national brand partnerships for the American Red Cross. "Giving blood is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to carry that spirit forward."

Don't wait — make your appointment today and help keep the nation's blood supply strong. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule your donation.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

"Sufferin' succotash!" You might think this pro tip is wacky, but try eating succotash — an iron-rich food — to help prep for your blood donation! Get a good night's sleep and drink an extra 16 ounces of water so you won't be sufferin' neither (that's a joke, folks).

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

About Looney Tunes:

Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.

LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE American Red Cross