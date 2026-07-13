Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage after Blood Supply Falls 25%

Donations far lower than needed as hospitals work to protect patient care

News Summary:

The American Red Cross is declaring an emergency blood shortage after the national blood supply fell about 25% in June.

in June. Red Cross blood distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected, as summer often brings an increased need for blood for trauma care at the same time as a steep decline in donations.

units higher per week than expected, as summer often brings an increased need for blood for trauma care at the same time as a steep decline in donations. Don't wait. Those who may be eligible are urged to book an appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is declaring an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June. Blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay.

This shortage comes amid the summer trauma season, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the need for blood to treat traumatic injuries often increases. Currently, Red Cross blood distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected. On top of that, a steep decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between supply and patient need. Busy schedules, temporary illness and the seasonal loss of school blood drives during summer break are driving the decline in donations which could put patient care at risk if not reversed.

All blood types are needed. This shortage is especially serious for types O positive and B negative blood, as well as AB plasma. Without immediate action, patients who rely on transfusions — including trauma patients, mothers in childbirth, and those with sickle cell disease or cancer — face serious risk.

There's no time to wait. Book an appointment now to give blood or platelets by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

"Summer always brings challenges for the blood supply but patients are still in the hospital, needing blood for critical medical care," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, division chief medical officer for the Red Cross. "Without blood available, emergency rooms and maternity wards are paralyzed and patients with life threatening conditions or injuries may not get the treatments they need. By donating blood, you help our doctors and nurses save lives. We urge all those who may be eligible to give now to end this shortage."

New Survey Results

A recent Red Cross survey revealed a significant gap between public perception and the reality of the nation's blood supply. Less than 1 in 5 respondents understood that blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors. Only about half believed it was very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day — even though someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds.

Who Needs Blood – "I knew something was very wrong"

On Independence Day of 2023, 7-year-old Allie Harris went from enjoying a holiday parade to life-threatening injury in a split second. When she attempted to get off a parade float she was riding, she was accidentally run over causing serious injuries – 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver, skull fracture, lung bruises and more.

Allie's parents were waiting for their daughter's float to pass them in the parade when they received a phone call alerting them to the accident. "I said, 'Is she okay?' and they said, 'I don't know.' That moment, I knew right there, I knew something was very wrong," said Allie's mother, Lauren.

Thankfully, Allie was able to recover thanks to the emergency medical care she received, including blood transfusions that saved her life. Now her family hosts a blood drive each July to celebrate Allie's recovery and to pay it forward for others who need blood transfusions. "I will never be able to truly express my gratitude," said Lauren. "I feel like thank you is just not sufficient."

Special Thank You to Those Who Come to Give During This Critical Time

As a thank-you, all who come to give July 13-31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/July.

How to Donate Blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment and learn more. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross