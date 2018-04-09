American Red Cross Employees Of Weymouth & Boston, MA Overwhelmingly Choose Teamsters

"These are dedicated employees with a strong belief in the life-saving mission that Red Cross promotes, as such they deserve working conditions, benefits and compensation that are competitive in their region," said Shannon George, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 170. "We will work hard to make sure they have that."

"When we talked about going union, we said if we are going union we are going with the best, the Teamsters!" said Denise Baker, a Red Cross employee and new member of Local 170.

Teamsters Local 170 Organizer Shawn Stevens, along with Business Agent Eli Gillen, spent the last couple of months meeting with these two groups, addressing their questions and concerns.

This brings the American Red Cross members who are represented by Local 170 to approximately 100 in a total of five different locations throughout the state.

