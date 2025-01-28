American Red Cross Launches Neonatal Advanced Life Support Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross, a leader in resuscitation and first aid training, has unveiled its new Neonatal Advanced Life Support (NALS) program. With over a third of U.S. counties classified as maternity care deserts and more than half lacking obstetric care, the need for neonatal resuscitation training is critical.

To address these gaps, the Red Cross collaborated with the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) to create an innovative program that prepares healthcare and emergency personnel to manage neonatal resuscitation both inside and outside traditional hospital settings.

"The Red Cross NALS curriculum is transforming neonatal resuscitation education, particularly in underserved areas where obstetric services are scarce," said Dom Tolli, senior vice president of Product Management for the Red Cross.

Jonathan Webb, CEO of AWHONN, highlighted the urgency of expanding access to neonatal resuscitation education. "Nearly 5.3 million women of childbearing age and 350,000 babies are affected by maternity care gaps, with rural communities and people of color disproportionately impacted."

The NALS program incorporates evidence-based practices, aligning with guidelines from the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association. It is also the first neonatal resuscitation course to integrate high-reliability principles into its curriculum.

NALS offers two blended learning options:

Foundations Course : For providers involved in neonatal care while awaiting advanced resuscitation teams.

: For providers involved in neonatal care while awaiting advanced resuscitation teams. Comprehensive Course: For providers managing neonatal resuscitation from initial steps to post-resuscitation care.

Both courses emphasize psychomotor skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving to equip providers with the tools needed for effective newborn resuscitation.

NALS is available as a standalone course or as part of the Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™, which includes Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). The curriculum is accessible through the Red Cross or HealthStream's workforce development platform.

"This collaboration revolutionizes resuscitation outcomes, advancing education beyond hospital walls," said Luther Cale, vice president of Clinical Programs for HealthStream.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/healthcare.

