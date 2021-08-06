American Red Cross selects FormFree as Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year for Northeast Georgia

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree ® has been recognized as the Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps feed, shelter and provide support for people affected by fires and other disasters.

FormFree was named Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year for providing mission-critical support and dedication to the Red Cross' efforts in the Northeast Georgia community. The Red Cross officially recognized 2021 volunteers and community partners who are saving lives and enriching the Red Cross' mission in the region at a virtual event on August 5.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia provides direct service to 23 Georgia counties by supporting the collection, testing and distribution of blood and blood components in the region, providing emergency resources for military families, facilitating lifesaving training in first aid, CPR and use of AED and helping people and communities impacted by disasters.

"Our hats off to FormFree for their unwavering support of our mission," said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing to support Northeast Georgia's communities together."

FormFree's commitment to the American Red Cross stems back to the company's founding in 2008, when the company began supporting the nonprofit through participation in blood drives, food drives and fundraisers. In 2017, FormFree CEO Brent Chandler joined the board of directors of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. Currently FormFree Director of Marketing Sarah Crossley and Account Manager Laura Graben are co-chairs of the chapter's Young Professionals Advisory Board. Last year, FormFree helped raise nearly $30,000 for the charity as the host of October's Heroes Golf Classic tournament. The company plans to host the event again this fall.

"Giving back is a core value at FormFree. It's an honor to shine a light on a cause we care deeply about and that has a significant, positive impact on our immediate community," said Chandler. "In today's times, it is more important than ever to lend a helping hand."

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReissueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org/ or http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/ .

SOURCE FormFree

