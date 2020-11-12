American Regent, Inc. Announces CEO Transition for 2021

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, announced today that Ken Keller, currently serving as the company's President and CEO, is transitioning to a new role as the Global Head of Oncology Business at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. effective April 1, 2021. He will remain President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Paul Diolosa, currently Senior Vice President of Operations, will succeed Mr. Keller as President and CEO of American Regent effective April 1, 2021.

The transition aligns with Daiichi Sankyo's commitment to becoming a global pharmaceutical innovator with a focus on oncology, and American Regent's ongoing strategy for applying groundbreaking thinking to respond to customer needs by developing and delivering complex, hard-to-manufacture injectables and essential medicines.

"Serving as President and CEO of American Regent for almost the past five years has been an honor and a privilege for me," said Ken Keller. "In that time, the company has met or exceeded financial targets, delivered on key initiatives setting the framework for continued growth, and invested in expanding and modernizing its U.S.-based facilities to meet demand well into the future. More than that, I have worked with some of the most dedicated, professional, and passionate employees I have met in my career. Under Paul's leadership," Keller continued, "American Regent is positioned to continue realizing its vision of delivering on its most promising opportunities with staff who truly care."

Paul Diolosa added, "American Regent has always been committed to transformation, and I am extremely proud of stepping up to lead an exceptional organization dedicated to expanding its leading position as a developer, U.S. manufacturer, and supplier of important injectable medications for people and animals. As we move forward, I commit to strengthening our mission and purpose, and to empowering employees to innovatively meet the demands of a challenging healthcare market. What we do matters in helping improve the lives of millions of people."

Ken Keller, who stepped into the role as President and CEO of American Regent in 2016, has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in general management, commercial, international, and joint venture leadership, as well as chief operating officer experience in several therapeutic areas including oncology, rheumatology, dermatology, and primary care. Prior to joining American Regent, Mr. Keller was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and before that spent 21 years at Amgen leading highly successful, high profile business units across the globe, including leading the company's United Kingdom and Ireland Affiliates.

Paul Diolosa joined American Regent (then Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) in 2008 as Director of Engineering. Paul's leadership in modernizing its manufacturing operations led to his promotion to Vice President of Manufacturing, a role he assumed in October 2011. Mr. Diolosa has managed hundreds of millions in investment dollars to develop and build state-of-the-art facilities, and upgraded practices, validations, procedures, and testing with a commitment to controls and quality. In April 2020, Mr. Diolosa was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, leading a team of over 600 employees. Prior to joining American Regent, he served as Director of Engineering at Altana Pharmaceuticals for 10 years.

About American Regent, Inc.

American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is a top-10 injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.

American Regent is committed to U.S.-based manufacturing. In 2018, more than 99% of units supplied were manufactured in our US-based facilities making us uniquely positioned to quickly mobilize to and respond to shortages or changes in market needs.

Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need. For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

SOURCE American Regent, Inc.

Related Links

www.americanregent.com

