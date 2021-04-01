American Regent, Inc. Announces New CEO

SHIRLEY, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Diolosa assumed the role of President and CEO of American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, effective today. Diolosa will guide the organization in its ongoing strategy for applying innovation to respond to customer needs by developing and delivering complex, hard-to-manufacture injectables and essential medicines for humans and animals. He succeeds Ken Keller who transitioned to a new role as the Global Head of Oncology Business at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. as well as his continued role as President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Diolosa has spent the past 13 years committed to implementing significant investments in the company's facilities, equipment, people, and practices, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing expansion with a capacity to help millions of patients. His leadership in modernizing manufacturing operations led to promotions of increasing responsibility since he joined the company in 2008, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining American Regent, he served as Director of Engineering at Altana Pharmaceuticals for 10 years.

"It is an incredible honor for me to lead and serve such an exceptional company," said Diolosa. "I have been fortunate to work with some of the most dedicated and inspired employees I have ever met; people who commit to truly making a difference in the lives of others. Despite the difficulties many organizations faced in 2020," Diolosa added, "American Regent is well-positioned and continues to expand its workforce, providing employment for the communities in which we operate to build on our strong momentum for sustained growth. As we continue meeting the demands of a challenging healthcare market, I commit to building on our next phase of growth, empowering employees to innovate, and producing essential medications for patients and healthcare professionals who need them."

About American Regent, Inc.

American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is a top-10 injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.

American Regent is committed to U.S.-based manufacturing. In 2018, more than 99% of units supplied were formulated, filled, and finished at our U.S.-based facilities, making us uniquely positioned to quickly mobilize to respond to shortages or changes in market needs.

Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need. For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.

