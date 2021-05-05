American Residential Services Names Filip Wojcikowski Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, is pleased to announce Filip Wojcikowski has been named the company's new Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development, reporting to ARS CEO Scott Boose.

As Head of Corporate Development, Wojcikowski will help shape the company's acquisition strategy, maintain relationships with external partners, and source, negotiate, structure, and execute strategic acquisitions and investments across the business.

Scott Boose commented, "With over 20 years of M&A experience, 70 completed acquisitions, and a proven track record, Filip will be instrumental to the acceleration of our growth strategy. In his role, Filip will target key regions and product verticals to evaluate, analyze, and execute mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments enabling ARS to expand our position as the leader in our industry."

Prior to joining ARS, Wojcikowski was most recently a Senior Vice President, Development at Summit Materials Inc., a vertically integrated construction materials company. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Development at CRH Americas, the largest vertically integrated construction materials company in North America. Filip started his career as an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan in New York.

Filip graduated from Rutgers University, School of Business in New Brunswick, NJ, with a Bachelor's degree in Finance. He resides in Park City, UT, with his wife and two children.

About American Residential Services

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The company operates a network of more than 70 locally managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 highly talented employees and the largest team of HVAC technicians and plumbers in the U.S. ARS is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service with an emphasis on highly skilled employees, state-of-the-art technologies including smart home and remote diagnostics, 24/7 service, and a 100% money-back guarantee. It operates under the ARS brand and other affiliated brands, while capitalizing on differentiated relationships with leading national retailers.

