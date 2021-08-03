American Residential Services Names Mike Midgett Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced the appointment of Mike Midgett as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

Mike joins ARS with more than 30 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional and leader. He will be responsible for developing and executing the strategic plans for sales and marketing as well as the overall branding, promotion, and communication strategies. Mike will help enable the sales-related activities underpinning ARS's ambitious growth objectives.

"With the creation of this new role, I am pleased to have hired a highly talented executive in Mike who adds further depth to our management team as we continue to build and grow our business," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS. "Mike's skill-sets and prior experiences as an entrepreneur and chief sales and marketing officer for customer-facing organizations will greatly help us design and execute high-impact transformational growth strategies to deliver greater value to our customers."

Before joining ARS, Mike was the founder and CEO for Qoreboard, Inc., a SaaS company that delivers a platform to build frontline employee engagement and daily performance into sustainable long-term results. Prior to Qoreboard, Inc., he spent three years at Direct Energy, most recently as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, where he was responsible for leading all sales, marketing, digital, and customer experience functions across all channels for the largest retail energy and home service provider in North America. He has also worked for many market leaders across different industries, including McKinsey & Company, Comcast, and Brock Group. Mike is a graduate of California State University and received his MBA degree from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About American Residential Services

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The company operates a network of more than 70 locally managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 highly talented employees and the largest team of HVAC technicians and plumbers in the U.S. ARS is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service with an emphasis on highly skilled employees, state-of-the-art technologies including smart home and remote diagnostics, 24/7 service, and a 100% money-back guarantee. It operates under the ARS brand and other affiliated brands while capitalizing on differentiated relationships with leading national retailers.

For more information, visit www.ars.com.

