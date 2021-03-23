American Residential Services Names Scott Boose Chief Executive Officer

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 highly talented employees and the largest team of HVAC technicians and plumbers in the U.S. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service with an emphasis on highly skilled employees, state-of-the-art technologies including smart home and remote diagnostics, 24/7 service, and a 100% money-back guarantee. It operates under the ARS brand and other affiliated brands, while capitalizing on differentiated relationships with leading national retailers.

Mr. Slott commented, "I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the talented, dedicated employees throughout the ARS organization as well as our deep, experienced leadership team. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with our team over the past 15 years to build ARS into the industry leader it is today. I enthusiastically welcome Scott as a tremendous addition to this organization who will work alongside our superb management team to help accelerate our numerous growth initiatives. The growth of ARS through the pandemic is a testament to the strength of this organization, our employees and brands, and the outstanding customer service we provide. I look forward to supporting Scott and the ARS management team during this planned transition and wish all of our employees great success in the years ahead."

Commenting on his new position, Mr. Boose said, "I appreciate this vote of confidence from our investment partners at GI and Charlesbank and look forward to applying my experience in the HVAC, plumbing, and home services industries to build upon the success that ARS has achieved under Dave Slott. The years ahead will bring continued growth as we reinforce the company's focus on outstanding customer service and expansion into new markets, including through M&A. ARS employees are the lifeblood of this organization, and we will continue to focus on providing them with fulfilling careers. This is an exciting time to join ARS and I look forward to benefiting from Dave's insights during the transition."

Hoon Cho, Managing Director at GI Partners, which made a majority investment in ARS in 2020, said, "Scott is a dynamic leader and team builder with an outstanding track record, and we are pleased to have him join ARS as CEO. Scott's experience and acumen will allow him to ensure ARS's continued growth and category leadership. We are grateful to Dave for his many years of dedication and success in building a great company. Dave and the ARS management team have positioned ARS well for this next exciting stage of growth."

Prior to joining ARS, Mr. Boose was most recently Chief Executive Officer of CLEAResult, the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. He was previously President and CEO of Service Experts, a North American home services provider servicing over 700,000 customers. Prior to joining Service Experts, Mr. Boose was the President of Direct Energy Services and, from 2007 to 2010, served as the Managing Director of the Heating Services business for British Gas, an operating unit of Centrica PLC. Mr. Boose received a BS in accounting and finance, summa cum laude, from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He served on the Board of Directors for British Gas Insurance and Enercare.

GI Partners completed a majority investment in ARS in 2020 alongside management and Charlesbank Capital Partners, the company's previous investor. Charlesbank renewed its commitment to ARS through a significant new investment in the business.

About American Residential Services

ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Dot, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, McCarthy Services, Rescue Rooter, RighTime Home Services, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. For more information, visit www.ars.com.

