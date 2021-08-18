American Residential Services selects IFS field service software to automate nationwide 24/7 service operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, today announced that American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's largest provider of 24/7 residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, will implement IFS software to improve its workforce scheduling, customer experience and profitability. The IFS solution, deployed in the cloud, will play a key role in optimizing workforce productivity, ensuring both technicians and parts are delivered in the right time and place quickly and efficiently, through advanced capacity planning, scheduling, and deployment features.

The new solution will improve personnel scalability, customer service and satisfaction, and first-time fix rates-all of which were difficult to achieve through previous legacy systems. ARS/Rescue Rooter is working towards a cloud-based operating model which, once the solution is fully implemented, will support 5,800 users in 70 branches across 24 states.

ARS/Rescue Rooter delivers its services to homes and light commercial businesses and has previously relied on manual technician and work order scheduling methods integrated together using a combination of knowledge, reporting and Microsoft Power BI tools rather than housed in a single solution. Now, powerful automated algorithms within IFS's solution will enable it to optimize crucial moments of service for its customers. Work orders will be automatically routed to ensure technicians get to jobs quickly so back-office support staff, who receive 90% of requests via calls, can focus on emergency service accommodations and other exception-based work.

Cindy Jaudon, Regional President for the Americas at IFS, commented: "Our message to ARS/Rescue Rooter was that optimization is embedded within IFS software. IFS is constantly evaluating the schedule with one eye fixed on innovation. This solution truly decreases the need for dispatcher intervention, with reduced travel times and no-shows." She added: "For delivering those crucial moments of service to its customers, IFS will be an essential organizational tool and we can't wait to see ARS/Rescue Rooter reap the benefits."

"ARS/Rescue Rooter is a growing company providing 24/7 essential service support for our customers and getting it right the first time is paramount to our success. We selected IFS because they engaged with us from the beginning to really understand our current challenges, but also our long-term business objectives. With their laser focus on service, paired with their proven expertise in the field service management space, IFS was able to provide the completeness of solution and the scalability to deliver. The ability to automate the scheduling and dispatch of our in-house technicians will save us time, meaning we can focus on continuing to deliver exceptional customer experiences," explained Kevin Worley, Chief Information Officer at ARS/Rescue Rooter. "With the help of IFS's cloud solution, we can optimize the scheduling process, improving efficiency while reducing additional truck rolls and operating expenses. We are very excited about the partnership with IFS."

