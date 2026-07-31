American Rheinmetall Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Project Sustainment to Advance Autonomous Logistics Capabilities, Progressing New Partnership with Harbinger

American Rheinmetall received an 18-month U.S. Army contract to deliver autonomous, hybrid‑powered uncrewed ground vehicles

Project Sustainment advances Army logistics modernization by providing autonomous load‑handling and transport capabilities

As the prime contractor, American Rheinmetall leads a team including Harbinger, Forterra, and Primordial Labs

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rheinmetall has been awarded an 18-month contract for the U.S. Army's Project Sustainment effort, executed through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC). As the prime contractor, American Rheinmetall will deliver next‑generation uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) capabilities that strengthen the Army's tactical sustainment operations and support its broader modernization objectives.

A prototype of an uncrewed military ground vehicle for American Rheinmetall based on Harbinger’s dual-use hybrid chassis. Harbinger designed its chassis to be flexible and up-fit ready to meet mission demands.

Under Project Sustainment, American Rheinmetall will provide hybrid‑powered, autonomous UGVs designed to support company‑sized element sustainment missions. These vehicles will autonomously transport supplies to and from the forward line of troops, reducing risk to Soldiers and increasing operational efficiency in contested environments.

The program emphasizes advancements in autonomy, commerciality, and hybrid power integration, and incorporates innovative features such as voice control to enhance Soldier‑system interaction. Work will be conducted across U.S. facilities and test ranges.

American Rheinmetall is executing this effort in collaboration with key partners, including Harbinger, Forterra, and Primordial Labs. The partnership with Harbinger brings significant commercial technology and vehicle expertise to the program, enabling rapid development and scalable production pathways. Forterra provides the autonomous capabilities that enable distributed, mission-aware, and resilient military operations in contested environments. These capabilities strengthen the solution's ability to operate with minimal human intervention while further reducing risk to Soldiers. Primordial Labs' next-generation human-machine interface, Anura, transforms robotic systems into battlefield teammates. By distilling commander's intent through intuitive, natural language commands, Anura scales the Soldier-to-robot ratio, reduces cognitive burden, accelerates training timelines, and enables heads-up, hands-free operation.

"This award expands American Rheinmetall's growing portfolio of uncrewed ground systems within the U.S. market and reinforces our position as a leader in ground robotics and autonomous technologies," said Jim Schirmer, VP of Sales & Marketing, American Rheinmetall. "Project Sustainment directly supports the Army's modernization priorities by delivering autonomous load‑handling and transport capabilities that increase readiness and reduce the burden on Soldiers."

The contract includes the potential for follow‑on orders as the Army continues to evolve and modernize its autonomous logistics fleet.

American Rheinmetall remains committed to delivering advanced, mission‑focused solutions that enhance the effectiveness, safety, and operational reach of the U.S. military.

About Rheinmetall in the U.S.

The Rheinmetall family of U.S. companies includes American Rheinmetall in Auburn Hills, MI (HQ), Biddeford, ME, Lansing, MI, Lapeer, MI, Plymouth, MI, and St. Marys, OH, Vienna, VA, and American Rheinmetall Munitions in Camden, AR, Texarkana, TX (Expal USA), Vienna, VA (HQ), and Windham, ME.

www.rheinmetall-us.com

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American industrial manufacturer of advanced electrification technologies, including all-electric and hybrid medium-duty vehicle platforms, battery and drivetrain systems, and auxiliary power solutions. Harbinger has an industry-leading team of battery, electric vehicle (EV), and drivetrain experts. The company designs and builds proprietary, vertically integrated systems in-house for commercial and specialty applications, such as medium-duty commercial vehicles, work trucks, defense vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), mobile healthcare units, and power and energy storage. Harbinger's EV chassis delivers electric and hybrid vehicles priced competitively with traditional diesel counterparts, removing a key barrier to adoption. The company has acquired Phantom AI to integrate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) into its commercial vehicles and extend this technology to third-party passenger vehicle applications.

Harbinger is on a mission to transform industries long underserved by innovation.

Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company newsroom HERE.

Harbinger Media Contact

Kylee Keskerian

PR Manager

419-822-6417 | [email protected]

SOURCE Harbinger