American Rheinmetall and Harbinger Announce Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Robotics and Uncrewed Ground Vehicles to the Department of War

American Rheinmetall and Harbinger have formed a partnership to develop and field a family of robotic and uncrewed ground vehicles for DoW.

American Rheinmetall to provide vehicle integration, missions systems, and modular architecture, while Harbinger to support with autonomy-ready platforms.

The partners are committed to U.S. designs, engineering, and manufacturing at the speed of need to support DoW priorities.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rheinmetall and Harbinger have formed a partnership to develop and field a family of robotic and uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) in support of U.S. Department of War (DoW) modernization priorities. The teaming pairs American Rheinmetall's combat-proven vehicle integration, mission systems, and modular architecture development with Harbinger's commercially based, autonomous-ready hybrid vehicle platform to deliver affordable, scalable robotic solutions that can be fielded at the pace of relevance.

An uncrewed military ground vehicle for American Rheinmetall based on Harbinger’s dual-use hybrid chassis. Harbinger’s dual-use hybrid chassis upfitted in a commercial delivery vehicle and an uncrewed military ground vehicle for American Rheinmetall.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly pursue current and emerging DoW programs where commercial-derived, hybrid-electric, and fully drive-by-wire architectures can accelerate the delivery of robotic combat, logistics, and sustainment capabilities. Initial areas of collaboration include autonomous tactical wheeled vehicles, contested-logistics resupply, and next-generation robotic platforms aligned with U.S. Army autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming priorities.

"Soldiers need robotics they can trust, at a cost that lets them field them in the numbers required to win," said Matthew Warnick, CEO of American Rheinmetall. "Harbinger's drive-by-wire, hybrid-electric platform is one of the most autonomy-ready commercial chassis ever built in the United States, and combined with American Rheinmetall's deep experience integrating mission systems for the Army, gives the DoW an attritable, sovereign, and rapidly scalable option, engineered here, built here, and ready to fight."

The partnership directly addresses DoW priorities around combat effectiveness, affordability, and industrial readiness. American Rheinmetall brings combat vehicle integration experience, a mature modular architecture and adaptable mission kit interface, and an established U.S. industrial footprint supporting major ground combat vehicle programs. Harbinger's platform is designed from the ground up with scalable battery architecture, and a range-extended hybrid powertrain, enabling silent watch, reduced thermal and acoustic signatures, and extended operational endurance. Harbinger's hybrid leverages the company's proven electric chassis, and pairs it with a gas-powered range extender that recharges the battery to keep missions going in the most demanding environments.

"Harbinger has always built for the toughest commercial missions, and the Warfighter's mission is the toughest of all," said John Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Harbinger. "Partnering with American Rheinmetall, one of the most capable ground systems integrators serving the Department of War, allows us to bring our autonomous-ready platform at a price point that makes true attritable mass possible. Together, we can give Soldiers robotic systems that are affordable enough to be everywhere they're needed, and tough enough to do the job when they get there. Most importantly, by taking the driver out of the vehicle with advanced autonomy and teleoperation, we can help keep service men and women out of harm's way."

Both companies are committed to U.S. design, engineering, and manufacturing. American Rheinmetall operates manufacturing, integration, and sustainment facilities in Michigan and is scaling additional U.S. production capacity across facilities in MI, OH, and ME in support of its growing portfolio of Army programs. Harbinger designs and assembles its powertrain, battery systems, and chassis in-house at its California headquarters.

The companies expect to begin joint demonstrations this summer and will pursue near-term prototyping opportunities through Commercial Solutions Openings (CSOs), Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), and traditional programs of record.

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American industrial manufacturer of advanced electrification technologies, including all-electric and hybrid medium-duty vehicle platforms, battery and drivetrain systems, and auxiliary power solutions. Harbinger has an industry-leading team of battery, electric vehicle (EV), and drivetrain experts. The company designs and builds proprietary, vertically integrated systems in-house for commercial and specialty applications, such as medium-duty commercial vehicles, work trucks, defense vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), mobile healthcare units, and power and energy storage. Harbinger's EV chassis delivers electric and hybrid vehicles priced competitively with traditional diesel counterparts, removing a key barrier to adoption. The company has acquired Phantom AI to integrate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) into its commercial vehicles and extend this technology to third-party passenger vehicle applications.

Harbinger is on a mission to transform industries long underserved by innovation.

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To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company newsroom HERE.

CONTACT: Kylee Keskerian, [email protected]

SOURCE Harbinger