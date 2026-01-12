American Rheumatology and Galvanic Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Independent Rheumatology Practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rheumatology Network (ARN), the leading group purchasing and practice support organization dedicated to empowering independent, community-based rheumatology practices, today announced a new strategic partnership with Galvanic Health, a healthcare analytics and consulting firm that transforms practice data into actionable insights.

This collaboration will further provide ARN member practices with enhanced data analytics and strategic operational support focused on improving practice performance, financial outcomes, and long-term sustainability. The Galvanic Health data, coupled with the current ARN analytics, will provide a best-in-class solution.

A Data-Driven Future for Rheumatology Practices

As part of the partnership, ARN member practices will have access to Galvanic Health's Physician Practice Insights® platform, which provides user-friendly dashboards that deliver actionable clinical and operational insights. The platform delivers reporting and visualization of key performance indicators, empowering practices to easily monitor patient volumes, revenue trends, coding performance, and additional essential metrics without the administrative burden of manual reporting.

Supporting Sustainable Growth and Operational Excellence

Galvanic Health combines deep operational expertise with powerful analytics to help medical practices boost efficiency, improve financial performance, and achieve sustainable growth. Their consulting services will complement ARN's existing practice support offerings, providing tailored guidance for interpreting data, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing strategic operational changes.

"Analytics are essential to how independent rheumatology practices manage performance and make informed decisions," said Sarah McClain, MBA, Chief Operating and Analytics Officer of ARN. "Our partnership with Galvanic Health enhances our ability to deliver meaningful, actionable insights that help practices identify opportunities, optimize performance, and increase revenue. We are excited to expand our analytics capabilities in support of our members."

"Independent rheumatologists need partners who understand the realities of running a medical group," said Brian W. Smith, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder of Galvanic Health. "Rheumatology is core to our existing customer base, and our tools are built specifically to support the independent practice model. It's been rewarding to have helped our clients see, often for the very first time, how they are really performing and then take this information to drive measurable improvements that impact efficiency, profitability, and sustainability. By partnering with ARN, we're able to expand our reach and support more practices with the resources they need to excel in both business and patient care."

About American Rheumatology

American Rheumatology is dedicated to supporting independent, community-based rheumatology practices through group purchasing, operational support, and access to innovative solutions that enhance both clinical and financial performance.

About Galvanic Health

Galvanic Health is a healthcare analytics and consulting firm that helps medical practices transform complex data into actionable insights. The Physician Practice Insights® platform and consulting services enhance operational efficiency, boost financial performance, and support strategic growth.

Media Contact:

Grace Momenee

Marketing Lead, American Rheumatology

[email protected]

https://americanrheum.com/

SOURCE American Rheumatology