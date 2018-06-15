American Rhino launches Summer 2018 Campaign

The American Rhino team's campaign is not only to raise brand awareness, but also to have a meaningful impact on African wildlife conservation efforts by inspiring people to get involved and support conservation efforts in a way that fits into their own lives. "What's going on in Africa can seem really far away," says Chris Welles, Founder and CEO of American Rhino. "We shot the campaign on Nantucket to make the story more accessible… It's easier for an individual to see how they can get involved and get behind a mission when they can see how, where, and why it fits into their everyday life, so that's what we've done."

The campaign is to launch in-store, online and via social media, and to be comprised of photo, video and editorial elements exhibiting the aesthetic and ethos of the American Rhino brand.

Established in 2016 as a unique means for consumers to aid in on the ground conservation efforts to protect critically endangered and threatened African wildlife, American Rhino donates over 10% of all proceeds from sales to African wildlife conservation efforts.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be sharing the American Rhino story with our audience in such a compelling way and hope that people will be inspired to get involved with our mission. Our goal is make as large of an impact as possible towards African wildlife conservation, and I think this campaign does a great job showing people how they can bring a piece of our mission into their everyday lives," Welles says in regards to the campaign's launch.

About American Rhino

Established by Chris Welles in 2016 as a unique way to participate in on the ground conservation efforts to protect critically endangered and threatened African wildlife, American Rhino is known for producing African sourced and produced clothing, goods and accessories with an eye to comfort, utility, and style.

American Rhino donates over 10% of all proceeds from sales to the American Rhino Foundation, which contributes to non-profit African wildlife conservation organizations such as Rhino Ark and the Masai Mara Rhino Team. The company's mission is to contribute to the preservation of African wildlife by providing funding to the most effective local wildlife conservation organizations and projects in Africa. For more information, please visit www.americanrhino.com.

