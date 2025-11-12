American Rivers receives $10 million gift from the James M. Cox Foundation

Transformative grant will help propel critical river conservation efforts across the U.S.

WASHINGTON , Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rivers announced today that the James M. Cox Foundation – the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, parent company of Cox Communications, and named after the company's founder – has committed $10 million to its Life Depends on Rivers® campaign. This transformational investment, which marks the largest grant in American Rivers' history, will be used to advance river restoration efforts in all 50 states to improve public safety, habitat and river health.

Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications, presents a check on behalf of the James M. Cox Foundation to Tom Kiernan, President and CEO of American Rivers, for the Life Depends on Rivers campaign.

"Healthy rivers and clean water are essential for a healthy environment, vibrant communities, and strong economies, and every investment we make in our rivers pays dividends in the long run," said Tom Kiernan, President and CEO of American Rivers. "We are grateful for the James M. Cox Foundation and Jim Kennedy. This generous gift will broaden our impact and strengthen the nation's river conservation movement. By investing in the Life Depends on Rivers campaign, they are helping to heal the rivers that are vital to all life, and our shared future."

"Protecting and restoring our rivers is something all of us can do to help wildlife, our communities and future generations," said Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises and chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation. "This is important work and each of us has a role to play. Every contribution helps and I hope our gift inspires others to take action."

Rivers make life possible and are the veins and arteries of our country. Yet, our rivers and clean water supplies are in crisis. Pollution, dams, and extreme weather threaten our rivers and communities. With the Life Depends on Rivers campaign, American Rivers is meeting this defining moment by raising $100 million to fundamentally transform the health of rivers nationwide.

"This grant is far more than a gift—it's a powerful commitment to revitalizing our rivers, protecting clean water, and preserving the natural systems that sustain us," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications and American Rivers board member. "We're proud to support this ambitious national initiative, and we are deeply grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation for accelerating its success."

Following today's announcement, American Rivers and Cox Communications employees partnered for a river cleanup at Blackwater River State Park, demonstrating the company's hands-on commitment to environmental stewardship. Across the country, Cox regularly supports conservation and local economies through ongoing volunteer events, sustainability and Cox Conserves initiatives.

About American Rivers

American Rivers is a national conservation organization working to make every river clean and healthy for people and wildlife. We combine evidence-based solutions with enduring partnerships to safeguard the 3.5 million miles of rivers and streams that are essential to our nation's clean drinking water, extraordinary wildlife, and strength of our communities. For more than 50 years, our staff, supporters, and partners have been driven by a common belief: Life Depends on Rivers. AmericanRivers.org

