American Riviera Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 21st

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Riviera Bank (OTCQX: ARBV), a full service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California, today announced that Michelle Martinich, Executive Vice President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21st.

DATE: September 21st, 2021

TIME: 12:00 – 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2YIjl0E

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About American Riviera Bank

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For eleven consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

