American Road & Transportation Builders Association Study Shows State Gas Tax Adjustments Have Limited Impacts on Pump Prices

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden indicated over the weekend that he's considering a federal gas tax (18.4-cents-per-gallon) suspension to address increased pump prices.

In case you're thinking about an editorial on the topic, please see the March 2022 American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) analysis of 177 changes in state gasoline tax rates in 34 states between 2013 and 2021.

The key finding from ARTBA Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black: just 18 percent of an increase, or decrease, in state gasoline tax rates is passed through to motorists in the retail price of gasoline in the two weeks after a change takes effect.

The federal gas tax, unchanged since 1993, isn't what's driving the increase in fuel prices. Its suspension could also threaten to undermine the Nov. 2021 landmark and bipartisan infrastructure investment law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Please contact me should you want to learn more about the study or speak with Dr. Black.

Thanks for your consideration.

John Schneidawind

Vice President, Public Affairs

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA)

Washington, D.C.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-683-1010

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association