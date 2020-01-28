American Road® Magazine debuts winter issue

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Art stays with us. It informs our opinions. It colors our views—even as it reveals that we all read the landscape a little differently. And therein lies the hue of this issue of American Road, which looks at the national palette through the eyes of our artists. "Painted Places," our lead feature, revisits scenes that inspired the masters to canvas—from the all-American roadway Norman Rockwell portrayed in Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (1930) to the salty seaside beacon Edward Hopper preserved in A Lighthouse at Two Lights (1929). Have you ever wished to perceive the country's soul?

Some classic car enthusiasts insist there's nothing more beautiful than a well-tricked-out ride, but the artists we showcase in "Art Cars" find their engines in extremes. They cover trucks with cork, carpet vans with cameras, or bury their sedans under every manner of toothbrush and denture. Surreal enough? If not, follow us to Watts Towers in Los Angeles or Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, North Carolina.

Escape the winter blues with the latest copy of American Road® magazine–we're sure you too will be capable of seeing the landscape a little differently.

To preview the current issue, visit: https://www.americanroadmagazine.com/magazine/preview-american-road-magazine.

Find American Road® magazine at newsstands and fine bookstores. A digital edition and an iTunes app for the iPad are also available.

American Road® (americanroadmagazine.com) is an award-winning periodical published quarterly by Mock Turtle Press, distributed internationally by Disticor.

SOURCE American Road Magazine

Related Links

https://www.americanroadmagazine.com

