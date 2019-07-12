American Road® magazine's Summer 2019 issue beckons you to celebrate summer under the stars with "A Night at the Drive-In 3," shining the spotlight on classic picture parks across North America

DETROIT, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this issue of American Road®, we return to the drive-ins—and we do so with a bent that remembers Panic in Year Zero! (1962), Logan's Run (1976), and other sci-fi classics that once set those alfresco screens ablaze. Our show begins with "A Night at the Drive-In 3," a feature compendium that collects the stories behind thirty-two drive-ins nationwide—from longtimers such as the Wellfleet Drive-In of Massachusetts and the Parma Motor-Vu in Idaho to newcomers that include Alabama's Sand Mountain Twin and the Showboat of Hockley, Texas.

In "Star Trek Original Movie Locations," we boldly go where Captain Kirk and crew went while shooting the first seven Star Trek films (1979–1994). Did you know that Minerva Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park stood in for the steamy planet Vulcan? It made for riveting cinema. So did all ten of the movies showcased in "American Road's Sci-Fi Road Films," a best-of list featuring futuristic, on-the-go films that brought us ice robots, gyro captains, and telepathic dogs. Our departments chart a similar course, visiting Meteor Crater, Arizona, where Starman (1984) was filmed; recalling Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) at Devils Tower, Wyoming; and returning to Planet of the Apes (1968) to unearth the sites that drove Charlton Heston bananas.

So bring on those summer nights under twinkling stars at the drive-in movie along with that beloved hot dog in its intermission film (a childhood favorite of our Editorial Director), snuggle in for the double feature, and enjoy the glow from an outdoor screen.

To preview the current issue, visit: https://www.americanroadmagazine.com/magazine/preview-american-road-magazine.

Find American Road® magazine at newsstands and fine bookstores. A digital edition and an iTunes app for the iPad are also available.

American Road® (americanroadmagazine.com) is an award-winning periodical published quarterly by Mock Turtle Press, distributed internationally by Disticor.

SOURCE American Road Magazine

Related Links

http://www.americanroadmagazine.com

