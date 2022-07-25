American Road Patch Sets Out to Solve the $26.5 Billion Per Year Pothole Problem

It was reported by AAA that in 2021 there were $26.5 billion in related vehicle repairs from potholes alone.

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowing this, it comes as no surprise that popular auto manufacturers such as Ford, Tesla and Mercedes have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in research and development in an attempt to have their vehicles endure pothole-stricken roads. New technologies include early pothole detection and structural vehicle changes that lessen impact when hitting potholes; thus, reducing the damage to both the vehicle and driver.

Today's current road repair methods do not address the cause of the problem - keeping water out. Traditional repair methods use only fills, which are temporary at best. American Road Patch is the solution. Crew applying American Road Patch. View case studies at americanroadpatch.com

The cost of potholes doesn't stop there. Let's not forget about the insurance companies that spend billions of dollars in repairs each year due to pothole damage. Perhaps even worse, the financial burden placed upon the individual when damages that are not covered by insurance.

Everyone from the private consumer, to insurance companies, all the way up to auto manufacturers are paying an arm and a leg just to keep up with the current state of the roads, riddled with potholes.

Billions of dollars are being spent in an attempt to live WITH potholes. But the real question is, why isn't money being spent to live WITHOUT them?

A large part of the problem is many DOTs, municipalities and private contractors continue to use the old standard methods. These include throw-n-go or similar methods with all types of fill materials to make the repairs.

Unfortunately, not one of these addresses the root cause of what is causing the potholes, so the cycle continues. Most of these repairs last a few months at best, and only a few days in many cases with rain and traffic. Put simply, what they're doing now doesn't work.

Enter American Road Patch. A few years ago, American Road Patch developed and patented a highly efficient and effective way of repairing potholes and surface cracks, setting itself apart from all other repair products on the market.

ARP (American Road Patch) founders looked at what was causing the standard repair methods to fail (water entering the repair) and addressed the cause directly.

ARP is now considered the number one product worldwide for pothole and crack repair and is truly a breakthrough product in pothole and roadway preservation.

"Any new solution that is more effective and more efficient than the traditional solution is undoubtedly revolutionary. In the context of road repairs, American Road Patch is the groundbreaking answer to the painstakingly long, existing repair process. The American Road Patch is a quick and convenient remedy for fixing roads with potholes and other irregularities." - Fossbytes.com

Why isn't this being used by my city? American Road Patch is hard at work to distribute this technology worldwide. If you think your city can benefit from ARP, we urge you to contact your local government or the department of transportation .

For more information, case studies, and videos please visit www.americanroadpatch.com . For our latest informational video click here .

