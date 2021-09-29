American Rock Band "A Second Life" Releases their newest Single "10 Minutes To You"

Sep 29, 2021

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This single and music video released September 1, 2021 is a Classic American Pop Rock song that makes you wanna get in your car, crank up the radio and hit the highway.  It is a prescription to feel good, one we could all use today.  Streaming everywhere and climbing the college radio charts.  

In the spring of 2022, A Second Life Band is releasing their album titled "Legacy".  It's an album of so many different colors ,  the songs range from pop rock , metal to country. The album was recorded and produced by platinum producer Rob Freeman of Audio pilot studios .  Go check them out at asecondlifeband.com

