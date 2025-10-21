American Safety Institute Acquires Coaching Systems, Creating a Platform for Transportation Training & Compliance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Safety Institute (ASI), a leader in both classroom and online driver training software and services backed by The Brydon Group, today announced the acquisition of Coaching Systems (CS), a best-in-class provider of emergency and specialty vehicle operator training.

The acquisition brings together two highly complementary organizations and product offerings with a shared vision: to be the best Transportation Training & Compliance partner in the US, delivering the highest quality content and service that helps save lives.

"We're thrilled with the partnership," said Arthur Peschansky, CEO of ASI. "Together, we offer a portfolio of courses that covers some of the most challenging transportation markets and vehicles in our industry. We have deep respect for the Coaching Systems team and training content, and we are excited for the impact we can make together."

Grey Jones III, President of Coaching Systems, added: "Joining with ASI allows us to scale our impact while staying true to our values of customer service and quality content. We are already seeing multiple opportunities to bring added value to our Partners, particularly through the combination of industry expertise and innovative technology."

The Brydon Group, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, is backing the transaction. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

"We're honored to support American Safety Institute in its acquisition of Coaching Systems, uniting two high-performing teams with a shared commitment to excellence in transportation training and compliance," said Steve Ressler, Managing Partner at The Brydon Group. "This combination strengthens the platform's capabilities, expands its content and tech-enabled offerings, and positions the business for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead."

About ASI:

American Safety Institute was founded by Bart Cassidy, a pioneer in the industry who built the business after years of first-hand experience with the NYPD. The company offers driver training content and supporting software delivered online and in classroom primarily through a network of committed Partners. It has operated in highly regulated markets since the early 1990s.

About CS:

Coaching Systems was founded by Grey Jones Jr., an early innovator in the emergency and specialty vehicle training industry. The company is well known for its CEVO (Coaching the Emergency Vehicle Operator) courses, having educated over 40M Operators across the US, including members of some of the largest and most respected Ambulance & Fire Engine fleets. It has operated nationally since the early 1970s.

About The Brydon Group:

The Brydon Group is a committed capital growth-oriented investment firm that partners with experienced mid-career executives to acquire and operate industry-leading businesses in healthcare, software, business-to-business and business-to-government sectors.

